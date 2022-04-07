CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Middle East: UAE and UK researchers work on ‘trustworthy’ cloud OS for datacentres
Imperial College London is embarking on a three-year project with an Abu Dhabi-based group of researchers to find ways for datacentre operators and cloud providers to secure their infrastructure. Also read how Dubai is positioning itself to reap the benefits of a promising global market for drone technology.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Imperial College London embarks on cloud security research push with Abu Dhabi tech hub
Imperial College London is embarking on a three-year project with an Abu Dhabi-based group of researchers to find ways for datacentre operators and cloud providers to secure their infrastructure
-
Dubai’s fledgling drone programme gets another nudge
Through a series of initiatives, Dubai is positioning itself to reap the benefits of a promising global market for drone technology
-
How far has Saudi Arabia come with open data?
While clearly on the right path, Saudi Arabia still has a lot to do before it reaps the full benefits of open data