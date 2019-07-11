CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: SAP drives digital transformation for Saudi Arabian auto company
The automotive division of Saudi Arabia’s Abdul Latif Jameel Company (ALJC) has completed one of the biggest SAP projects ever undertaken in the automotive distribution sector. Also in this issue, read about Dubai-based delivery app Fetchr’s bid to become one of the largest tech companies in the Middle East, and how a UAE startup is using digital technology to simplify medical appointment bookings.
Features in this issue
Saudi Arabia’s largest auto company completes SAP project as part of digital transformation
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors wins SAP Quality Gold Award for digital revamp programme that overhauled performance and efficiency across its business
Middle East Interview: Dubai-based Fetchr
Delivery app Fetchr is spreading across the Middle East with its mobile-to-mobile delivery service. We talk to its founder
Revolutionising patient booking in the Gulf
Startup in the Gulf region is applying digital technology to solve the inefficiencies in medical appointment booking processes