CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Royal Holloway: Securing connected and autonomous vehicles
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
This article in the Royal Holloway security series introduces CAVs and their emergence, analysing the underlying technologies and considering their cyber security vulnerabilities and attacks. We identify and assess the existing and emerging countermeasures for such vulnerabilities, and propose high-level recommendations for the vehicle and communication technologies, and the automotive industry, as a whole.
Table Of Contents
- Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) are intriguing consumers, industries and governments across global economies, all heavily invested in the potential capabilities.
- Improvements in technological security, regulatory requirements, personal privacy safeguards, industry standardisation and consumer trust are all required to overcome the challenges CAVs face.
- The CAV space also has major cyber security considerations to be addressed. Alongside the traditional safety vulnerabilities that concern modern vehicles, CAVs present a vast attack surface for remote attacks on autonomous vehicle hardware, software, user privacy, security and more.
- Autonomous technologies in CAVs are in their infancy, and while a shift towards more advanced technologies may well provide a multitude of socioeconomic benefits, it will also bring forth previously unseen cyber security threats and vulnerabilities.
- In this article, we identify and assess the existing and emerging countermeasures for such vulnerabilities, and propose high-level recommendations for the vehicle and communication technologies, and the automotive industry, as a whole.