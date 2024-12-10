CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
On the road to change at Aston Martin
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CIO at luxury car maker Aston Martin to find out how technology is helping tackle the huge challenges facing the automotive sector. The new National Cyber Security boss explains why organisations need to be extra vigilant against the growing online threats. And we examine the future of secure remote connectivity in the cloud era. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Steve O’Connor, Aston Martin
Skills gaps, electrification and customisation driving need for change, says Aston Martin CIO Steve O’Connor
NCSC boss calls for ‘sustained vigilance’ in an aggressive world
NCSC CEO Richard Horne is to echo wider warnings about the growing number and severity of cyber threats facing the UK as he launches the security body’s eighth annual report