CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

CW Europe: Why Russia could become the world’s biggest market for illegal IT
Faced with international sanctions and the departure of many global IT suppliers from Russia, companies there are seeking alternative, and sometimes illegal, routes to access IT products. Also read how new requirements are driving scientists and engineers in Europe back to the lab to start developing 6G technology.
Features in this issue
Russia could become the world’s largest market for illegal IT
Russia could become the biggest market for illegal IT equipment as companies try to get round sanctions imposed on the country
Teams in Grenoble work on 6G breakthrough technology
Even as 5G networks are being rolled out, new requirements are driving scientists, and engineers in Europe are back to the lab to start developing 6G
Luxembourg taps into innovation for better government tech
With a diverse population and a digital inclusion and open innovation strategy, Luxembourg has developed a way of using technology to improve government services