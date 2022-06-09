CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Russia escalates cyber war on Ukraine
Microsoft has given details of cyber attacks on Ukrainian civilian communications, nuclear safety authorities, and the exploitation of the destruction of Mariupol in a phishing campaign. Also read about a report on the European Artificial Intelligence Act that suggests a limited ban on predictive policing systems.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Russia plumbs new depths in cyber war on Ukraine
Microsoft details cyber attacks on Ukrainian civilian communications, nuclear safety authorities, and the exploitation of the destruction of Mariupol in a phishing campaign
-
EU lawmakers propose limited ban on predictive policing systems
MEPs’ joint report on European Artificial Intelligence Act sets out limited ban on predictive policing systems alongside a raft of further amendments to improve redress mechanisms and extend the list of AI systems deemed high-risk
-
How Denmark attracts tech companies
Danish government encourages research in strategic fields – and encourages the development of clusters, which include research institutes, tech suppliers and customers