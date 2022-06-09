CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

June-August 2022

CW Europe: Russia escalates cyber war on Ukraine

Microsoft has given details of cyber attacks on Ukrainian civilian communications, nuclear safety authorities, and the exploitation of the destruction of Mariupol in a phishing campaign. Also read about a report on the European Artificial Intelligence Act that suggests a limited ban on predictive policing systems.

