Tierney - stock.adobe.com
Using AI to build stronger client relationships in 2025
On the Twelfth Day of AI, we explore the key benefits of Copilot, the potential risks, barriers to adoption, and strategies for ensuring successful implementation.
In an era where customer expectations are higher than ever, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into client relationships has become a game-changer. AI can significantly enhance client relationships and strengthen client relationships when adopted and managed correctly. One AI-powered tool making significant strides is Copilot for 365, but businesses must address key concerns when adopting AI to avoid getting a lump of coal from clients.
AI in client relationships – the Christmas gift that keeps on giving
AI can transform how businesses interact with their customers. For example, it can quickly push out business cases to customers, freeing up sales managers to focus more on building relationships and engaging directly with clients. Like Santa’s elves working tirelessly behind the scenes, AI tools handle administrative tasks, enabling more face-to-face interactions, fostering stronger connections, and enhancing overall client satisfaction.
AI capabilities allow businesses to process and analyse vast amounts of data, from spending habits and frequent buys to the time spent looking at a specific product. These insights enable teams to provide a more tailored experience via personalised recommendations, unique suggestions, and substitution offers when a product is out of stock. AI can also offer timely responses to any customer questions or requests through AI chat functions, improving the overall customer experience. One example of a company that has thoroughly harnessed customer data is Spotify – from personalised playlists to the famous ‘Spotify Wrapped’, its CEO labelled AI as ‘a huge unlocking technology’.
Embracing or hesitating: a frosty divide among customers
While the benefits of AI are clear, there is a noticeable divide among customers when it comes to AI adoption. Some are eager to embrace these technologies, recognising the potential for enhanced service and efficiency. Others prefer to wait and see, often due to concerns about privacy, security, and the reliability of AI.
This hesitation is understandable, as recording meetings and conversations might lead to clients holding back their true thoughts and concerns out of fear of being misinterpreted. So, getting buy-in from customers and ensuring transparency about the use of AI tools is essential for successful implementation. Customers need to trust and understand the benefits of AI to fully embrace it. Key factors for customers mean getting data into the right place to truly harness AI capabilities. That’s where trusted experts can come in to drive adoption in the future of AI.
The 12 Days of AI
- On the First day of AI, we explore how AI is being used in marketing, the benefits and key use cases, as well as concerns and how marketers can best take advantage of the technology.
- On the Second Day of AI, we look at the importance of truly understanding what AI is to enable true organisational transformation.
- On the Third Day of AI, we explore some of the key trends to keep an eye on, and prepare for, in 2025.
- On the Fourth Day of AI, we discuss the value of adopting AI responsibly, and outlines how businesses can build responsible adoption into their plans.
- On the Fifth Day of AI, we explore how AI is reshaping HR – boosting productivity, addressing concerns, and preparing organisations for the future.
- On the Sixth Day of AI, we explore how leveraging AI and cloud can enhance business performance and share tips for successful implementation.
- On the Seventh Day of AI, we explore the double-edged sword of AI in cybersecurity and how businesses can protect themselves against the cyber grinches.
- On the Eighth Day of AI, we explore the key considerations and strategic frameworks essential for extracting maximum value from AI projects.
- On the Ninth Day of AI, we explore the critical role data plays in AI implementation and the key steps business leaders must take to prepare their data for a successful AI future.
- On the Tenth Day of AI, we explore the evolving role of AI in managed services and what to expect in 2025.
- On the Eleventh Day of AI, we explore the differences between private and public AI, the key benefits and downsides of private AI, future trends, and how to get started with a hybrid AI approach.
Ensuring ethical and effective use of AI
To mitigate the risks and maximise the benefits of AI in client relationships, it is crucial to ensure ethical and effective use. Businesses must get on board with data insights and partner with experts to navigate the complexities of AI integration. Establishing clear guidelines and maintaining transparency with customers about how their data will be used can help build trust.
Also, as AI use becomes more regulated, businesses must stay updated with the latest rules and legislative changes. Compliance not only maintains trust with customers and employees but also avoids reputational damage caused by data breaches. Embracing AI responsibly ensures sustainable success and innovation. Just as Santa carefully manages his operations to deliver joy worldwide, businesses must manage AI responsibly to deliver exceptional service.
Looking ahead: the future of AI in client relationships
As we look towards the future, AI tools are expected to become even more beneficial for businesses. In 2025, AI could become more tailored to the specific needs of businesses, offering cost-effective solutions and enabling even greater personalisation of customer interactions.
For instance, AI tools like Copilot for 365 can conduct analysis while representatives are away on leave, ensuring they can make the most significant impact upon their return. Going further, advancements in sentiment analysis can provide insights into customers’ body language and engagement levels during video calls, helping representatives address any issues proactively. AI can also prepare detailed briefs for meetings, including understanding sector trends and customer backgrounds, making interactions more productive and relevant.
Sleigh to success
AI holds tremendous potential to revolutionise client relationships. By addressing the barriers to adoption, ensuring ethical use, and leveraging the benefits, businesses can significantly enhance their customer relationships and satisfaction. As we move forward, embracing these technologies will be crucial for staying competitive and meeting the ever-evolving expectations of customers. Businesses of all sizes must prepare and invest in AI to remain fierce competitors in a continuously evolving landscape.
Much like Santa’s preparation for the festive season, thoughtful and strategic adoption of AI can bring about significant positive changes. So, whether you’re looking to join the nice list or simply want to improve your client relationships, now is the time to embrace AI and let tools like Copilot guide your sleigh to success.
Josie Rickerd is director of enterprise accounts at ANS, a digital transformation provider and Microsoft’s UK Services Partner of the Year 2024. Headquartered in Manchester, it offers public and private cloud, security, business applications, low code, and data services to thousands of customers, from enterprise to SMB and public sector organisations.