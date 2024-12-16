Private vs public AI: Which should your business use in 2025?

Imagine a Christmas where your business predicts market trends before they happen, streamlines operations effortlessly, and secures sensitive data with elf-like precision. This isn't a far-off dream – it's the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) today. But AI is not a one size fits all solution – there are different types of AI to consider, and steps to take to lay the groundwork for successful AI adoption. In fact, the AI industry value is projected to increase by over 13 times over the next six years due to the ever increasing advancements in this space. Two of these variations are private and public AI – both with their own set of capabilities and drawbacks.

As a business leader, you face a festive decision: should you harness the power of private AI, or leverage the vast resources of public AI?

Private or public AI? Public AI operates on hyperscale cloud-based platforms and tends to be accessible to multiple users and businesses. These platforms leverage vast amounts of data from various sources, providing powerful, general-purpose AI capabilities. However, this accessibility comes with trade-offs in terms of security and data privacy. Private AI, on the other hand, is tailored and confined to a specific organisation. It offers bespoke solutions, retrained to meet the unique needs of a business while ensuring data remains secure within the organisation’s cloud or private infrastructure. This approach mitigates the risks associated with public AI, such as unauthorised data sharing and security breaches.

The joys of private AI Security: One of the key advantages of private AI is enhanced security. By operating with a dedicated model and within a private environment, businesses can protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. This is particularly crucial for sectors handling confidential data, such as healthcare, fintech, and government agencies. Performance: Private AI can deliver a more tailored performance, customised to specific business requirements. With dedicated hardware, businesses can optimise AI workloads for speed and efficiency, leading to more accurate and timely insights. Control and customisation: Private AI offers greater control over the AI environment. Businesses can customise their AI models to align with their strategic goals and operational needs. This level of control is invaluable for developing bespoke solutions that drive competitive advantage – this also provides a wider choice of customised models that can be deployed. These benefits might look tempting to business leaders, but it’s also important to consider the downsides.

The frosty side of private AI Costs: Implementing and maintaining private AI infrastructure can be expensive. The costs associated with dedicated hardware, specialised talent, and ongoing maintenance can be a significant barrier for smaller organisations. Complexity: Managing private AI requires a deep understanding of both AI technologies and the specific business context. This complexity can make it challenging to deploy and scale AI solutions effectively without the right technology partner. Scalability: While private AI offers tailored solutions, it may lack the scalability of public AI platforms. Businesses need to carefully plan their AI strategy to ensure they can scale their AI initiatives as needed without compromising performance or security.