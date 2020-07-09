The pandemic has made UK government rethink its relationship with data

It’s taken a global crisis for us to rethink our relationship with data. Over the past few months, our ability to share vital information quickly, efficiently - and most importantly, ethically - has been one of our most versatile weapons in the battle against coronavirus. As you read this, data is literally saving lives. And it will play a huge part in our recovery.

Throughout this pandemic, the NHS has used tech dashboards to pinpoint where ventilators, beds and medics are most needed. Its Blood and Transplant Service has scanned health data to find donors urgently, while scientists at the University of Oxford have deployed NHS Digital records to compare treatments, minimise the burden on our frontline staff and help us find a cure for Covid-19.

Following the spike of coronavirus cases in Leicestershire, government has been working closely with local partners, and all councils in England now have the ability to access testing data so they can take swift action to deal with any new local spikes in infections.

Data’s impact has been felt far beyond the intensive care unit, though. Open banking models have allowed those in financial need to share their income to HM Revenue & Customs - fast-tracking their applications for new welfare entitlements. Data helped the government prioritise the vulnerable for grocery deliveries, which was only possible because the NHS, government and supermarkets shared it. And data enabled our army of NHS volunteers to support those in need.