Matt Hancock encourages private sector involvement in post-pandemic NHS technology

Closer collaboration with the private sector, data-led decision-making and telemedicine will be “mission critical” to the NHS going forward, according to secretary of state for health and social care, Matt Hancock.

Speaking on The Future of NHS Tech – Covid-19 and Beyond webinar, organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Hancock told more than 200 virtual attendees how there has been positive change in all three areas since the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen the uptake of the use of technology like never before… I’d say the three big areas where there’s been an improvement is telemedicine, data in decision-making, and the teamwork between different institutions,” he said. “We need to entrench these improvements.”

This sentiment was echoed by Tara Donnelly, chief digital officer at healthcare innovation unit NHSX, who said: “The tech response [to the pandemic] has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’ve seen a mind-shift change, in the public and NHS alike, with digital solutions being embraced like never before in health care.”

Both Hancock and Donnelly specifically praised the private sector’s close collaboration with the NHS during the pandemic, with the former noting: “The old row about what’s delivered through the public sector and what’s delivered through the private sector has abated enormously.

“What really matters when there’s a proper crisis is how can you deliver the mission on which you are engaged, whether that’s treating Covid or stopping the spread of the epidemic – it matters far less the badge of the person who’s doing the job,” he said.

“It’s been a very big moment for team working between people of all sorts of different institutions and organisations, because that’s what the crisis has demanded, and ultimately that’s what technology demands, because technology doesn’t recognise silos.

“Entrenching this better culture, both among patients and clinicians in the system, is mission critical, as well as entrenching data in decision-making, and entrenching the open enthusiasm for using the private sector to solve problems,” he added.