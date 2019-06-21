Government must address shortcomings to make data strategy work

As the UK government drives a range of initiatives around making more effective use of data in citizen services delivery and in its own operations, a new report has highlighted the main issue around it and recommendations to solve them.

Based on the current data landscape across government, the report Challenges in using data across government by the National Audit Office (NAO) sets out the three areas that need to be addressed to achieve success in that area: strategy and leadership; management infrastructure as well as broader enablers to make better use of data.

The findings and recommendations, directed to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Cabinet Office, who are responsible for drafting the data strategy and own cross-government leadership and coordination as well as departments, note that without addressing a range of shortcomings, the government will not be able to get value for taxpayers’ money or sophisticate its approach to using data that can reap real rewards.

“There are some early signs that the situation is improving, but unless government uses the data strategy to push a sea change in strategy and leadership, it will not get the right processes, systems and conditions in place to succeed, and this strategy will be yet another missed opportunity,” the report noted.

On the strategy and leadership pillar, the NAO report states that there is a lack of leadership when it comes to data in government, which has failed to appoint a chief data officer (CDO) despite committing to do so back in 2017.

Trade association Tech UK stressed that while there are pockets of good practice, the lack of leadership on the issue has” hindered dramatic progress” and urged the government to honour its commitment to hire a CDO, according to TechUK associate director Sue Daley.

Little progress has been made on the creation of the National Data Strategy so far as resources are being diverted to Brexit, the report noted. The criticisms come as the government announced an open call for evidence around how data can support citizen services delivery and government operations to support the development of the national data plan, expected to be published in 2020.

No uniform approach Additionally, the report noted that there is no uniform approach to data across government, the document noted, with varying levels of maturity displayed across departments – the DCMS is the only part of central government where data is referred to as a strategic asset. “Despite years of effort and many well-documented failures, government has lacked clear and sustained strategic leadership on data. This has led to departments’ under-prioritising their own efforts to manage and improve data,” the report stated. Funding is also an issue that can hamper data projects, the report added, with examples of initiatives driven by new policies rather than supporting longer-term, more strategic goals. These include automation of data feeds such as the Department for Work and Pensions using HM Revenue and Customs real-time information to support benefit payments. On the infrastructure pillar, the NAO report noted that legacy systems is a key issue, which makes data extraction and sharing of data – even within the same department – a very complex process and the combination of different data sources difficult and costly. Data quality in government is also often inadequate, with manual effort required to extract relevant information. A lack of data standards is another issue found across government, which has led to inconsistent ways of recording the same data, making it difficult for the government to make more of data in areas such as cross-sector analysis to help understand economic challenges or systemic problems. Illustrating the scale of the issue, the NAO found more than 20 ways of identifying individuals and businesses across 10 departments and agencies, with no single standard used for recording data such as name, address and date of birth.