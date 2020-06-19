AI bias and privacy issues require more than clever tech

Algorithmic bias, lack of artificial intelligence (AI) explainability and failure to seek meaningful consent for personal data collection and sharing are among the biggest barriers facing AI, according to analysis from the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI).

The CDEI’s AI Barometer analysis was based on workshops and scoring exercises involving 100 experts. The study assessed opportunities, risks and governance challenges associated with AI and data use across five key UK sectors.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Michael Birtwistle, AI Barometer lead at the CDEI, said: “AI and data use have some very promising opportunities, but not all are equal. Some will be harder to achieve but have high benefits, such as realising decarbonisation and understanding public health risk or automatic decision support to reduce bias.”

Birtwistle said the CDEI analysis showed that what these application areas have in common is complex data flows about people that affect them directly. “We are unlikely to achieve the biggest benefits without overcoming the barriers,” he added.

Roger Taylor, chair of the CDEI, said: “AI and data-driven technology has the potential to address the biggest societal challenges of our time, from climate change to caring for an ageing society. However, the responsible adoption of technology is stymied by several barriers, among them low data quality and governance challenges, which undermine public trust in the institutions that they depend on.

“As we have seen in the response to Covid-19, confidence that government, public bodies and private companies can be trusted to use data for our benefit is essential if we are to maximise the benefits of these technologies. Now is the time for these barriers to be addressed, with a coordinated national response, so that we can pave the way for responsible innovation.”

The report found that the use of biased algorithmic tools – due to biased training data, for example – entrenches systematic discrimination against certain groups, such as reoffending risk scoring in the criminal justice system.

Bias is systemic During a virtual panel discussion at the launch of the AI Barometer, Areeq Chowdhury, founder of WebRoots Democracy, discussed how technology inadvertently amplifies systemic discrimination. For instance, while there is a huge public debate about the accuracy rate of facial recognition systems to identify people from black and Asian minorities, the ongoing racial tension in the US has shown that the problem is wider than the actual technology. According to Chowdhury, such systemic discrimination builds up from a collection of policies over a period of time. The experts who took part in the CDEI analysis raised concerns about the lack of clarity over where oversight responsibility lies. “Despite AI and data being commonly used within and across sectors, it is often unclear who has formal ‘ownership’ of regulating its effects,” said the CDEI in the report.