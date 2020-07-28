Taking back control of government data mustn’t leave the public in the dark

Quietly, and just as Parliament broke up for the summer, responsibility for government use of data transferred from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to the Cabinet Office. This may sound to many like a moot point of interest for technocrats, but for those of us who are believers in the incredible power of data and technology to improve public services, it throws up some fundamentally profound questions about where the UK heads next.

The Covid-19 pandemic should be making us all think hard about how data is used, shared and protected. Local councils being denied localised data has been a source of real frustration to hard-pressed local authority public health teams. Imagine how different things could have been over these last few months if those closest to the people at risk and in need were equipped with real-time insightful data from across different agencies and services.

Ten years on since the Conservatives first took power, data has transformed the private sector but government policy remains a mess when it comes to public sector data. I’ve long argued that this government’s approach to data has been incoherent and lacking in vision.

It’s been just two years since we were told there would be a new National Data Strategy, and, coincidently, two years since the responsibility for government data moved from… the Cabinet Office to DCMS. The move back such a short time later has left many scratching their heads.

Progress on open data has been too slow, while my recent questions to ministers about the future of Gov.uk Verify - the government’s digital identity scheme - and the Government Digital Service, were answered with obfuscation and evasion. We want the UK to lead the world on these areas. But in order to lead, you need leadership.

Machinery of government The complete lack of transparency in the run up to this machinery of government change has been particularly troubling. It is described as ensuring that “government data is used most effectively to drive policy making and service delivery” – a laudable aim but where’s the detail? What’s the objective? It’s unclear to avid followers of data policy if this is tinkering round the edges or whether something more substantial is afoot. What is it that the government now wants to do with our data that isn’t possible in DCMS, and wasn’t that the reason for moving it there just two years ago? How does this fit with recent reports of Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings’ designs for a new “10DS” data science unit? Are we facing more years of a lack of coherent strategy when it comes to government data, or is this the start of the creation of a Downing Street Data Death Star. How does it fit with the National Data Strategy we were promised back in 2018? And why is all this happening without any public debate on how the government uses, stores and protects our data? How the government uses data about us has implications for every part of public policy and public service delivery. But sadly, too often government thinks about Whitehall when it thinks about data policy. An approach which believes all data must feed into some kind of central repository run by Downing Street misses the point on the vast opportunities that better and more joined-up data can do to improve public services at the level closest to the people that rely on those services.