Security Think Tank: The case for blockchain-based identity

Blockchain is a technological evolution that is set to do for trust what the internet has done for information.

A record of transactions (a block) that is continually augmented with a chain of further proof points, once a block has been issued it becomes immutable, allowing its contents to be trusted by its users.

The immutable nature of the record, which “locks in” information makes it hugely valuable in a wide variety of scenarios; aside from the obvious applications for digital payments and smart contracts, where it dovetails into Turnkey’s core operations, is in the creation of blockchain-based identity.

This has plenty of potential use cases – the scenarios below explore potential options for businesses.

People provide their identity details many times as authentication to use different online services. The process is very similar on each occasion (currently challenge and response with the user providing user ID and password, sometimes with the addition of an additional authentication mechanism, such as Google Authenticator code).

A blockchain-based online identity, in which the user exchanges their credentials for the right to use the service in question, can be used multiple times for multiple purposes, with additional information (such as consent for a service to use personal data) added as required.

The solution, which is already being used, makes it easier for businesses to trust the identity of their customers and partners – driving huge efficiencies by simplifying processes such as know your customer (KYC) as well as reducing regulatory compliance effort such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) because the third party in question manages their own personal data. And because businesses know that the customer is who they say they are, the risk of identity theft and fraudulent activity are significantly reduced.