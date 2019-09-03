Security Think Tank: Risk mitigation is key to blockchain becoming mainstream

A solution in search of a problem, blockchain is often associated with cryptocurrency, which is, arguably, the single worst application of the “immutable” ledger that defines the technology. Supply chains are a much better use, due to the high levels of integrity and availability provided by a blockchain.

A blockchain is essentially a piece of software, run on multiple computers (or nodes) that work together as participants of a distributed network to produce a record of transactions submitted to that network in a ledger. The ledger is made of blocks that are produced when nodes run complex cryptographic functions, which are chained together to produce a blockchain.

Nodes perform validation of each block that is created to verify its integrity and ensure it has not been tampered with. If a majority of nodes validate the block, consensus is reached, confirming the recorded transactions to be true. The block is added to blockchain and the ledger is updated.

This consensus-based approach means a blockchain is often considered immutable or indelible, making it near impossible to tamper with or erroneously alter without detection.