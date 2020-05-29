Security Think Tank: CISO stress – moving from recognition to action

Protecting a company from constant cyber attack is not easy, and CISOs are very aware of the challenge they face. Combined with the fact that many CISOs believe they are not getting enough support from the board, this can result in a significant amount of stress.

In our report released earlier this year – CISO stress: Life inside the perimeter: one year on – we spoke to CISOs for the second year running to find out what their stress levels are, what impact this has had on their lives, and what the relationship with the c-suite is like. The results indicated a much worse picture than we might have thought.

Our research showed that stress is now taking a greater toll on CISOs’ mental and physical health, as well as their personal relationships. Even when they are technically out of the office, only 2% of CISOs said they were always able to switch off. Adding to that, 83% said they spent half their evenings and weekends or more thinking about work, blurring that line between personal and work lives even more.

A lack of work-life balance is one of the key components that contributes to work stress, so trying to fix this is imperative.

Part of that is a work culture shift: 39% of CISOs said they found long hours to be one of the most stress-inducing parts of their job. Adding to that, 95% said they worked more than their contracted hours, with 59% of CISOs working 10 hours or more a week.

Looking at the average British CISO who earns £88,324, this means they give their employer £19,873 of unpaid work a year. Perhaps not surprisingly, the report found that they would sacrifice £7,509 a year for a better work-life balance.

Overall, 88% of CISOs considered themselves to be under moderate or high stress – only slightly down from 91% last year – and we can see why. Although there have been positive steps in mental health and stress-related issues, actually implementing and making changes has, arguably, not received as much attention as needed.

The short-term tenure This stress could also be why CISOs have a shorter tenure. In fact, the average CISO stays in their role for just two years. This high rate of turnover becomes a vicious circle as professionals burn out and switch to new careers, exacerbating the skills shortage. As well as the risk to the CISO’s own mental and physical wellbeing, burnout is also bad news for companies because it means they could miss a threat or security issue, and have to constantly be on a recruitment drive for the next CISO. Improving mental health and wellbeing at work would therefore not only improve the life of the CISO, but also benefit the security of the entire organisation.