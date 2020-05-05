Security Think Tank: Caring for the IT security caretakers

The life of security professionals in operational roles, monitoring or maintaining systems, tends to be one of routine much of the time. Alerts are monitored and investigated, new indicators of compromise (IOCs) and detection use cases created, firewall and other detection rules updated, and threat research carried out.

However, this can change rapidly when a significant incident is detected. During an incident response, time is of the essence and routine is put aside. Incidents put considerable pressure on the team, particularly in the early stages when the extent of the compromise and its potential impact is unknown, and also on senior professionals such as IT managers and chief information security officers (CISOs) who find themselves fielding questions they don’t yet have the data to answer.

This results in more pressure on the operations team to expedite root-cause analysis and detailed threat intelligence to the increasing list of questions cascading from the IT managers and CISOs. In turn, the degree of concurrent tasks can escalate rapidly.

The Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak initially began to have an impact on the implementation of business continuity plans and tailoring of these to the specific threat, which is primarily to employees rather than physical assets.

Along with this came a rise in attacks, as cyber criminals attempted to exploit people’s worries around the outbreak. While I recently read that one cyber crime group publicly stated that it would stop exploiting ransomware against health targets for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak, others were less “socially responsible”, seeing it as a business opportunity to be exploited. There has been a significant spike in phishing attacks and Covid-19-specific malware.