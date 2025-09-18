Plotting a path forward with VMware version 7

October 2, 2025, marks the end of general support for VMware’s version 7. After that, Broadcom won’t release any new security patches or fixes, and you won’t be able to log vendor support tickets for these versions. You’ll still have access to previously published updates under the self-service policy (although this could change in time, but there won’t be anything new coming.

For most of the customers I talk to, this deadline is significant – because a lot of them are still running VMware version 7 in production. These aren’t side environments or edge cases. We’re talking about core workloads in financial services, healthcare, telco, government, retail – the systems business operations depend on every day.

There’s a simple reason most environments are still running version 7: timing. When Broadcom completed the VMware acquisition, version 8 had only been generally available for about a year. That’s early for any major platform release, and most enterprises held back. It’s standard practice to let new versions settle, which gives you a chance to wait until bugs surface, compatibility guidance matures, and integration testing stabilises.

At that point, VMware version 7 was the safe choice, and it became the most widely deployed branch across almost every industry I work with. Today, that’s still true.