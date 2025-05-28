VMware and Oracle licensing: Time to consider alternatives

Changes to Java and VMware software licensing that have been rolled out over the past few years have a material impact on the total cost of running existing Java-based enterprise systems. IT decision-makers are having to weigh up the extra costs with the additional cost and potential disruption arising from reengineering enterprise Java applications to take advantage of cloud-native architectures.

It’s widely acknowledged that IT departments face difficulties modernising enterprise applications that have been running core business functions for years. Java was one of the main languages for developing enterprise applications, as its runtime environment, called the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) enabled code to run on any Java-supported hardware. The code was optimised when the software was run using just-in-time compilation, which has enabled Java applications to take advantage of the latest hardware developments.

But older applications that were architected well before the era of cloud-native computing do not always work efficiently when re-hosted on a cloud platform. Some Java applications can be migrated relatively easily and are able to make the most of cloud-based IT infrastructure, while some, which have been engineered more as tightly bound, vertically integrated systems, may not run particularly efficiently in the cloud.

As Scott Sellers, president and CEO of Azul Systems, points out, the speed required by enterprises to continue to innovate to stay on top is always going to be difficult in an environment where there are a lot of existing applications and legacy IT.

According to Sellers, at any one time, there are 60 billion active Java virtual machines (JVMs), of which 38 billion are in the cloud. “Java is quite prevalent, running all sorts of different workloads,” he said.

Much of the cloud-hosted Java applications will be running in proprietary virtualisation platforms provided by public cloud providers; others may use popular platforms like VMware or OpenShift, and there will be some that need to run directly on the base hardware.

“Where speed is everything and businesses don't want any extra layers of software, we see high-performance applications that are not virtualised today,” said Sellers. “But the majority of applications are using some form of virtualisation.”

A double whammy

A few years ago, Oracle simplified licensing of Java. Given the prevalence of Java hosted on VMware vSphere, licensing used to be priced based on the number of physical cores of the server hardware.

Oracle now sells the Java SE Universal Subscription based on the number of employees. While this simplifies licensing, it can amount to a Java licensing price hike. Companies like Azul Systems have seen an opportunity to migrate organisations using Oracle Java (Oracle JDK) to their own alternative, based on the open source OpenJDK version of Java. For instance, the Azul Systems version is called Azul Platform Core.

Now, with Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware and its own subscription strategy, organisations using VMware to host their Java applications have to purchase both an Oracle Java SE Universal subscription and a VMware Cloud Foundry (VCF) subscription from Broadcom.

While it does bundle several previously separately licensed products, as Computer Weekly has previously reported, many VMware users will find that their costs increase as they switch over from the core vSphere VMware virtualisation platform to a full VCF subscription.