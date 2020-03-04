Our data is making us ‘richer’ – even if it’s the tech companies getting rich

Data is the new oil, we are told – except that it’s not found underneath difficult terrain in horrible places. It’s not in short supply, is not a limited natural resource and it’s not even concentrated in one place, rather it’s widely dispersed. To an economist, however, data is nothing like oil at all.

The comparison is coming instead from journalists who want it to mean that someone’s going to make a pile of money out of it – OK, that part is true. The interesting question, the one economists will go on to ask is, well, who?

A reasonable answer would be consumers – you and me using the online services that ask for our data in exchange who are making out like bandits. Given that the general economic view is that the point of having this construction called an economy is that consumers become better off, that rather wraps it all up. Nothing else need be done except perhaps keep an eye upon it.

This does rather conflict with a course of action being proposed by certain activists. If that data is valuable then surely we consumers should be paid for it? Those companies are getting data from us, for free – well, they provide some trivial service perhaps – and then they make a fortune from it. Where’s our cut of it, why isn’t Mark Zuckerberg beaming money into our bank accounts? The answer being that, looked at properly, he is, as are Sergey Brin and Larry Page and all the rest of them.

Who adds value to data? One way to think of this is that our dispersed information isn’t worth very much. Your tastes or mine might be worth a few tens of cents to someone, somewhere. It’s having those tastes and locations of millions or billions of us, that allows useful information to be extracted from the base data. A useful guide to something working well is that the people adding value are the people who gain the value added. Which, if the raw data is worth little and the processed information a lot, means that it should be the people transforming data into information who end up with the piles of cash. Which, largely, is what is being complained about, isn’t it? Yet the fact that the tech companies are getting the moolah, does mean that they, as they’re adding value, gain the value. Which is great, really. We can and should go further than this though. For cash – or even GDP – is only one way of measuring value. Far more important is consumer surplus - that is, the difference between the price we pay, and the price we are willing to pay. This gets talked about rather less in economics because it’s very hard to measure. So, the response is generally rather, “mutter, mutter, let’s move onto something we can do sums with”. Even with that difficulty sometimes it is done and done well. As well as can be, at least. A useful – another one – rule is that we shouldn’t look at what people say, instead note what they do. Totting up expressed preferences is nowhere near as valid a guide to what people really think than revealed preferences. Plenty will say, for example, that taxes should be higher and yet last time I looked (in about 2005) an entire five people in the UK had voluntarily paid more taxes than were legally due. This result has been repeated over countries and time by other researchers – talk is cheap, actions speak louder. So, while going and asking people what they value isn’t a perfect way of doing it, it is the best way we’ve got of measuring that consumer surplus. For the entire point of it is the value that people don’t have to pay for, therefore we can’t have a single and objective valuation of it. Fortunately new research is done the same way on both sides of this equation, making errors cancel themselves out.