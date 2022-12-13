Onwards to 6G - the UK government's 'bold plan' for a connected Britain

In today’s connected age, telecoms networks keep Britain’s engine running. The way we live and work is increasingly reliant on this vast network of digital infrastructure. Most of us will make use of it dozens of times a day, whether it's to make a call, check train times, catch up with emails or scroll through social media.

So it’s fantastic to see the roll out of 5G steaming ahead, with 64% of UK premises now in range of a signal. 5G is already changing lives for the better and helping businesses be more productive thanks to its rapid speeds.

It’s not just about being able to download your favourite shows in an instant. 5G is set to underpin many game-changing technologies such as driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

Through our £200m 5G Testbed and Trials programme, we funded dozens of inspiring innovation projects to ensure industries across the economy feel the benefits of the 5G revolution - from improving manufacturing processes to smart farming to 5G buoys helping save lives at sea.

But we know there is more we can do to help the industry go further. So we will soon be publishing a Wireless Infrastructure Strategy to help industry speed up roll-out, drive up adoption by businesses and the public sector and ensure regulation is not a barrier to innovation.