Labour scarcity is forcing IT leaders to rethink automation economics

It often feels as though every enterprise technology conversation now begins and ends with artificial intelligence (AI). New models, valuations and promises of transformation dominate the headlines. But when I speak with CIOs and CFOs, their urgency sounds different. They are not debating which AI platform will win. They are asking a more immediate question: how do we run this organisation with fewer people and tighter budgets and navigate more volatility than at any point in recent memory? Labour has become a critical binding constraint — and the pressure is structural rather than cyclical. Labour costs are now the biggest cost pressure facing firms, cited by 72% of UK businesses in the latest British Chambers of Commerce survey. And as the population ages, fewer working-age people will be available to support rising demand. The OECD forecasts that by 2060, the working-age population will decline by more than 30% in a quarter of advanced economies. The labour equation is tightening, not loosening. In a recent Censuswude survey of nearly 4,300 C-suites, 98% say a talent shortage is affecting their IT vision. For enterprise and public sector organisations alike, that reality fundamentally changes the logic of IT investment.

Automation becomes economic logic Labour is typically the largest operating expense in any organisation. When labour becomes scarcer and more expensive, automation stops being an innovation initiative and becomes an economic imperative. The CBI reports that 38% of businesses have been unable to grow or respond to demand due to labour shortages. We are approaching an automation tipping point: the moment when deploying intelligent automation becomes cheaper, faster and lower-risk than finding, hiring and retaining additional staff. In highly competitive markets, lowering the cost-to-serve is not optional, but mandatory for survival. Organisations that thrive will not necessarily be those with the latest shiny toy systems, but those with a good product and the lowest sustainable operating cost. For UK public sector bodies, including NHS trusts and central government departments, the challenge is particularly acute. Consumer and citizen expectations continue to rise while budgets and recruitment capacity remain constrained. Doing more with the same or fewer resources is no longer aspirational. It is an operational reality. The question, therefore, is not whether to automate, but how to do so pragmatically and without introducing unnecessary complexity or risk. The reprioritisation moment Many organisations remain tied to expensive maintenance cycles and vendor-driven upgrade roadmaps. Core enterprise software such as ERP still continue to run mission-critical processes, bringing together finance, HR, procurement and logistics. But high maintenance costs and forced platform upgrades, migrations and replatforming consume capital and scarce talent that could otherwise be directed toward productivity gains. Increasingly, leaders are questioning whether every upgrade delivers real economic value, or whether capital would be better deployed on automation capabilities that sit above existing systems and target operational bottlenecks directly. CIOs and CFOs face a simple reality: there is not enough time, money or people to pursue every vendor roadmap simultaneously. In fact, a recent IDC survey of 700 IT leaders across 10+ countries reveal 47% of organisations have delayed innovation due to upgrade requirements, and 92% feel locked into their ERP provider’s roadmap, limiting flexibility and driving dissatisfaction. Cloud migrations, AI add-ons, compliance initiatives and security upgrades may each have merit, but when bundled and mandated, siloed into a single system, they not only exceed available budgets and internal capacity, but erode their agility needed to adapt to changing landscapes and business needs. Prioritisation is a strategic discipline rather than a tactical exercise. Read more stories about AI in the workplace Why AI job loss headlines miss the bigger story: Efficiency gains are just the first act in the growth of the AI economy.

How AI and data can improve government: AI is reshaping government and public services. We should harness it to make government more efficient, fairer and more responsive.

Building on top of what already works

The most effective organisations are not ripping out core systems. Instead, they are building new capabilities on top of them using agentic AI. Rather than embarking on multi-year transformation programmes, they are identifying specific operational bottlenecks — such as manual data entry, slow procurement workflows or compliance reporting burdens — and layering targeted automation on top of existing platforms. This incremental model delivers measurable time-to-value in weeks or months, not years. It reduces risk and allows organisations to prove returns before expanding further. Not every solution requires advanced AI. While AI is a powerful tool, it remains just one tool among many. The objective should always be to solve clearly defined business problems faster, better and more economically — not to pursue technology for its own sake.