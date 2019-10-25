Exploring the UK’s tech opportunity in China

Brexit has brought into sharp focus the UK’s role in the global economy, one that will be dramatically redefined in the coming weeks – demanding that we move with conviction to strengthen our global relations.

It has long been clear that China is on a steep trajectory as a modernising nation, making up ground on the West and truly becoming a tech superpower. It is paramount, then, that the UK and tech hubs around the world understand the nature of doing business with China and where collaboration can be possible and compatible with domestic values.

On 14 October, Global Tech Advocates landed in Shanghai with an international delegation of leaders – policy makers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders – to learn, understand and plot a prosperous path forward with Chinese counterparts.

It became blindingly obvious to the delegation that China’s tech ecosystem has diversified across both verticals and geographies in recent years. The government has dedicated enormous resources to the creation of specific Innovation Zones, and now there are a number of cities and regions that place tech at the heart of their economic output – on an unprecedented scale. Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen are the centre points of this grand industrial strategy.

While in Shanghai, we spent time at the city’s AI and 5G Island, a futuristic promised land of frontier technology and advanced scientific endeavour. The region is home to Microsoft, Alibaba and IBM, among several tech titans. This district is a circular concentration of the dedicated infrastructure needed to realise potential in artificial intelligence (AI).

Within intimate proximity, the space spans the future of finance, education, healthcare and manufacturing – alongside the big corporates, the research institutions and the public bodies. This “island” forms part of a 94km square Zhangjiang science and technology zone that is now progressing into its latter stages of completion and will become one of the largest in China.

Yet if Shanghai was on a scale that was unrecognisable to most of the international delegation, Beijing, equally, did not disappoint. The group was invited to the Z-Park in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital – a remarkable feat of modern infrastructure development that is now home to the headquarters of five of the 30 largest digital businesses in the world.

Integrated tech hubs Still in its nascent stages, the area has already attracted Alibaba and will come to house more than 1,200 high-tech companies as part of a fully integrated hub. The park has been specifically designed to attract foreign enterprise, sporting a liberalised business licensing policy, an English-speaking hospital, school and array of affordable housing. This integrated approach forms part of efforts to modernise the offering and ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with the technology itself. And if that wasn’t of enough significance, the Chaoyang is just one of 16 Z-Parks across Beijing that boast such credentials. Upon visiting these burgeoning hubs, the obvious question was: to what end? The core message from China’s domestic tech leaders was one of internationalisation and global ambition – China is open for business with Britain and the rest of the world. Looking at the UK specifically, there are areas of the tech sector that present sizeable opportunities. I heard first-hand of the relationship between the startups and scaleups in China and the direction of merger and acquisition activity in tech. The biggest players, including Tencent and Alibaba, have been accelerating their strategic acquisitions to bring forward their capabilities in both fintech and AI. With their academic prowess, current pace of progress and comparable consumer appetite for front-end innovation, there is opportunity alone in understanding how the size and cash liquidity of these tech titans can sponsor post-Brexit growth for UK tech companies.