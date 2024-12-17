arsdigital - stock.adobe.com
Driving government efficiency through better software and IT managment
How improving IT asset management in the public sector can help the UK government achieve efficiency goals without impacting services
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent announcement of a 5% efficiency savings target across all government departments represents both a challenge and an opportunity. With public services already under pressure, departments must ensure these savings do not come at the expense of essential services. The IT function can be a major contributor to this target by managing its spending on hardware, software, and services as a strategic asset.
IT Asset Management (ITAM) provides a structured approach to managing IT assets throughout their lifecycle, from procurement to retirement. By implementing robust ITAM practices, government departments can reduce waste, optimise resources, and ensure every pound spent on IT delivers maximum value. This aligns perfectly with the government’s goal of cutting waste while preserving service delivery.
The 4 R’s of IT asset optimisation
ITAM focuses on the 4 R’s of optimisation:
-
Remove: Identify and eliminate unused or underutilised hardware and software. Redirect requests for new IT resources to existing stock, avoiding unnecessary purchases and generating immediate savings.
-
Reuse/Refurbish: Extend the life of IT assets by repurposing reclaimed hardware and reallocating dormant software licences. Refurbished equipment can fulfil new requirements at a fraction of the cost of buying new.
-
Right-size/Reconfigure: Ensure IT assets are appropriately matched to their tasks, especially for data centres and cloud services, and analyse cloud usage to eliminate over-provisioning. Look for opportunities to deliver the same level of service using lower-spec - in terms of hardware, software versions and support.
-
Renegotiate: Use actionable data on IT asset usage to negotiate contracts and renewals based on actual usage and future needs rather than just a headline discount figure. For government departments entwined with service providers and outsourcers, ensure all contracts reflect a joint spirit of collaboration to drive efficiencies. Look for cheaper alternatives to incumbent software providers or open source; look at third-party support options.
These steps deliver cost savings and help departments align their IT assets with broader digital transformation initiatives, ensuring efficiency gains support long-term goals.
To truly deliver on the government’s mandate for efficiency savings, ITAM must be viewed not as a tactical tool but as a strategic enabler. By embedding ITAM into financial planning and procurement processes, departments can ensure that IT resources align with organisational goals and that taxpayer money is spent wisely.
Moreover, ITAM’s emphasis on transparency and accountability resonates strongly with the public sector’s commitment to stewardship. By adopting practices that eliminate waste while safeguarding IT services, government departments can set a powerful example of how efficiency and effectiveness can go hand in hand. This should be ingrained in the culture, from a single request for a piece of hardware to negotiating a multi-year contract.
The role of collaboration
Success will also depend on collaboration. Departments should collaborate to share best practices, pool resources, and negotiate better deals with suppliers. Engaging with forums like the ITAM Forum can provide invaluable insights and support, helping departments maximise the impact of their ITAM initiatives.
The UK government’s efficiency drive offers an opportunity to rethink how IT resources are managed and deployed. By embracing ITAM and complementary strategies, departments can deliver significant savings while maintaining and enhancing public service quality. This compelling vision for the future requires leadership, commitment, and a clear focus on value. As departments rise to meet this challenge, the ITAM community stands ready to support them every step of the way.
