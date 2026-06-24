Delivering better government after three decades of disappointment

UK governments have spent over three decades telling us that technology will modernise the public sector, cut costs, improve services for citizens and businesses, and boost productivity. Yet despite small pockets of success, progress continues to fall well short of politicians' bold ambitions.

From the NHS IT debacle to the failure of Gov.uk Verify to the troubles of Universal Credit and the post-Brexit Single Trade Window, the pattern is wearily familiar - grand declarations followed by predictable implementation struggles.

In place of the wholesale transformation and modernisation of the public sector, technology is all too often misused to create a thin digital veneer over the status quo. This is a cultural and systems-level failure where:

technology is engaged far too late, automating rather than improving policymaking;

digital transformation degrades into digitised bureaucracy;

service design only gets applied downstream, well after the most important decisions have already been taken, undermining its value and role in the policymaking lifecycle;

structural and political constraints - not technical capabilities - drive failure.

Beneath each of these failures also lies a more fundamental problem. Government has no equivalent of a research and development environment, no controlled environment in which to discover whether a proposed reform works before the entire country is made to depend on it.

We would not license a medicine, certify an aircraft, or sign off a new bridge without testing it first. Yet governments routinely launch policies that touch tens of millions of people with no trial of any kind - only to belatedly discover the real, often disastrous, consequences once they're live and difficult and expensive to reverse.

They spend billions and hope for the best. No serious organisation would implement change this way, particularly change that impacts the lives of so many people and businesses.

It's time to adopt a better approach and apply the lessons of the past 30 years

The policy-technology fracture The routine sidelining of digital expertise from the political and policymaking heart of Whitehall, underscores the mismatch between the longstanding ambition for the “digital transformation” of government and the reality. Digital teams typically get engaged only well after all the most important and critical policy decisions have already been locked in. As a result, "service design" is misplaced and misapplied in the policymaking lifecycle, relegated to working out how best to deliver onto a screen a policy long since decided. Years of Computer Weekly investigations into troubled government programmes illustrate what happens when policymaking fails to properly exploit digital technologies and practices. The landscape is littered with the debris of failed initiatives implemented without adequate exploration and evaluation of alternative policy options, reliable evidence and research - especially with vulnerable groups - and iterative testing and improvement. Examples include: DWP's Universal Credit : widely cited as a significant failure in delivery and impact, including breaches of the rule of law. National Audit Office (NAO) reports have documented payment delays, hardship for claimants, including vulnerable people, and a reluctance to fully acknowledge the problems caused. There have been court cases arising from its flawed digital implementation leading to arbitrary hardship. It's been criticised for pushing people into debt, causing stress, and failing to deliver on promised efficiency or work incentives in the way initially claimed. Its "digital by design" approach was rushed and insufficiently tested for real-world edge cases.

: widely cited as a significant failure in delivery and impact, including breaches of the rule of law. National Audit Office (NAO) reports have documented payment delays, hardship for claimants, including vulnerable people, and a reluctance to fully acknowledge the problems caused. There have been court cases arising from its flawed digital implementation leading to arbitrary hardship. It's been criticised for pushing people into debt, causing stress, and failing to deliver on promised efficiency or work incentives in the way initially claimed. Its "digital by design" approach was rushed and insufficiently tested for real-world edge cases. The Home Office's EU Settlement Scheme : although it processed millions of applications quickly, it also caused significant hardship and frustration. Problems include backlogs on late applications, high later refusal rates, issues with the digital-only "View & Prove" system - described as a fragile "mirror" database - ongoing difficulties with travel, benefits, proving status, and exclusion risks.

: although it processed millions of applications quickly, it also caused significant hardship and frustration. Problems include backlogs on late applications, high later refusal rates, issues with the digital-only "View & Prove" system - described as a fragile "mirror" database - ongoing difficulties with travel, benefits, proving status, and exclusion risks. HMRC's Making Tax Digital: NAO reports and the Public Accounts Committee have been highly critical. It's suffered repeated delays, massively underestimated costs and complexity, adopted unrealistic timetables, and had insufficient early engagement with taxpayers and agents. It's increased the burden on many businesses without delivering the promised benefits or additional revenue in the way originally intended. What these initiatives all share in common is that not only was digital expertise engaged far too late to inform and improve the outcome, but there was also nowhere to learn and fail safely. Those left to suffer the consequences - the vulnerable claimant, the EU applicant left with a fragile “mirror” status check, the small business buried by new regulations - only surfaced once the cost of correcting a broken policy and reversing course had become prohibitive. The former Gov.uk Verify digital identification service is another perfect illustration of the problem. The NAO found the programme cost £154m between 2011 and 2018, yet could only successfully verify the identity of 38% of Universal Credit claimants. This failed system, which most of its intended users could not use, was designed, built, run, and abandoned without ever being proven on a smaller scale first. Had these ambitious objectives been explored and tested in a real, but contained, setting with real users and real data, the most damaging failures might have been caught while they were still easier and cheaper to fix.

Integrated policy and technology Government needs to urgently overhaul its outdated "big bang" approach. It needs to integrate digital technologies and practices into policy development as part of an improved "test and learn" approach that prioritises: A policy-first focus: integrate digital and policy expertise from the earliest possible stages of development, using prototypes, data and evidence, feedback, and simulations to explore options before decisions crystallise. Consistent benefits: link all work to cross-government / manifesto priorities, a reduced administrative burden, improved productivity, and better outcomes for those affected. Adaptability: build flexible approaches using open standards and a modular. composable infrastructure so that policy and operational changes can be implemented and maintained rapidly while preserving legal and historic integrity. Security, control, and sustainability: ensure strong protections, appropriate UK jurisdictional safeguards, data minimisation, operational resilience, and assessments of environmental impact throughout the lifecycle. Value and reuse: prioritise common components, such as shared platforms, "once only" data models and citizen/business touchpoints, eliminate duplication, and ensure value for money. Ethical innovation: ensure transparency, human oversight, safety, assurance, and accountability, particularly for the likes of AI and algorithmic decision-making. Clear mapping of capabilities: establish a single, authoritative view linking strategy, organisations, processes, information, resources, and technology to policy needs. Robust governance and measurement: integrate risk management, benefits tracking, and performance measures focused on adaptability and sustained public value.

A place to start If this better approach is to succeed, government also needs somewhere real it can test, learn and improve policy initiatives before releasing them at national scale. Somewhere it can trial integrated policy and technology, observe cause and effect more effectively, and model the likely effects of a change before committing to it. As we suggested in previous Computer Weekly articles Don’t debate digital ID, trial it—the Isle of Wight could settle the argument and The Isle of Wight can settle more than the digital ID argument, one place where government can test and learn before it scales new policy initiatives is the Isle of Wight. It offers something nowhere else in England can, the closest thing the country has to a real-world laboratory for policy. Regular political pronouncements that the James Findlay & Jerry Fishenden Take, as a topical example, the government's current policy proposals for digital identity. A new national digital ID system was announced in 2025, only for its mandatory element to be dropped in January 2026 after a widespread public backlash. In May, the Home Affairs Committee found government's handling of the policy was “nothing short of a fiasco”, with its rationale only assembled after the public announcement had already been made. Yet the scheme is still due to reach every UK citizen and legal resident by the end of this Parliament, relying on the same One Login and eVisa foundations the committee found fundamentally flawed. It’s deja vu all over again, as they say - the Gov.uk Verify lesson, unlearned, heading for national scale once more. But let’s stop for just a moment to imagine a different approach to digital identity. It could first be explored, tested, and improved on the Isle of Wight - real GPs, real benefit claimants, real landlords, real employers, real digital verification service providers, and the very real and important edge cases the design must survive - such as the 90-year old with no smartphone, the person with no fixed address, the carer acting on behalf of someone else. If the new system fails them, it does so in one contained place, visibly, cheaply, and reversibly, not across the entire country at once. Failures surface where and when they can still be fixed, and what later gets deployed at national scale already meets both policy objectives and reality. Using a policy testbed moves the government's digital ID proposals away from being perceived as a potential surveillance state intrusion into the very opposite - a democratic exemplar of citizen-state engagement where scope, needs, and safeguards are agreed and proven before the public is asked to trust them. An exemplar that applies and complies with principles such as those we outlined above from the very start, including consent, data minimisation, clear UK jurisdiction protections, transparency, and human oversight. As we have previously commented: “For islanders, this is not a research project imposed on them, and it is emphatically not about treating them as test subjects. It is the most credible, practical and inclusive route to addressing problems that Westminster has been promising to fix for decades and has never quite delivered on.” A controlled environment can demonstrate that a system collects only what it needs, works for people most likely to be excluded or marginalised, and can be put right quickly and effectively when things go wrong. Approached this way, the Isle of Wight - all too often treated as a problem to be funded -becomes instead a national asset: an environment where government can actively engage with citizens and businesses to better understand their needs, and test, measure, adapt, and improve policy before it stakes its reputation and citizens’ wellbeing on it.