How to make AI work for Britain: consolidate demand, diversify supply

The UK is in the middle of shaping the public sector's artificial intelligence (AI) capability for decades to come. The visible part, comprising Copilot rollouts, foundation model partnerships and the headline contracts, is already well advanced.

The less visible part is whether, in the course of those deployments, we also build the buying capability, cultivate a plural supply base, and establish the shared standards that will let us adapt as the technology evolves.

We have made a strong start on the first half of the task. The second half is the one that will determine whether the first half pays off.

Silent lock-in We can call this the "silent lock-in" trap. It is the accumulation of AI capability on top of infrastructure, management practices and governance approaches that are individually defined, poorly coordinated and mismatched to the pace at which the technology is changing. Despite the hard work of individuals and teams to procure and experiment with AI’s emerging capabilities, the pieces are not adding up the way they should. What can we do to learn from the last decade’s digital transformation experiences to accelerate the UK’s AI adoption? That is the subject of Making AI work for Britain, published by London Publishing Partnership and available for download at FutureOfAI.uk under an open-access licence. The book draws on several years of research into the UK's AI strategy and ecosystem, and on over a decade working with UK government on digital transformation. In the book, I set out a framework for AI success based on a simple strategy - consolidate demand, diversify supply. The short extract that follows is drawn from the final chapter and summarises three of the key recommendations flowing from this analysis: Build buyers who can push back; pool demand that is already shared; and keep the supply side plural.

Build buyers who can push back The smart-buyer problem is easy to describe and difficult to solve. AI suppliers, particularly the larger ones, now routinely make claims that require significant technical capability to evaluate - claims about training data provenance, model behaviour under distribution shift, security properties of the fine-tuning pipeline, interoperability with alternative providers. Most procurement functions were designed to assess claims like, "this system meets this specification" and "this supplier has these references." They were not designed to assess claims like, "this model will remain useful as underlying capabilities change." “None of this requires new powers or new money. It requires the decision to treat AI procurement as a capability we are actively building rather than a series of individual deals” Alan Brown The smart-buyer model does not mean building deep AI expertise in every department. It means, in each organisation spending meaningfully on AI, having a small core of people who can sit opposite a vendor and know what they are looking at. That core needs three things - the authority to say no, the technical depth to justify it, and enough exposure to current practice to recognise when claims have quietly drifted from their evidence. Where that capability exists, suppliers behave differently. Where it does not, they behave as suppliers to an unsophisticated market always have.

Pool the demand that is already shared Many of the AI problems public sector organisations are solving are the same problem. Case summarisation. Triage. Translation between policy language and operational systems. Document extraction. These requirements do not vary meaningfully between one department and the next, and the money spent separately working them out is considerable. Consolidating demand is the less celebrated half of the lesson we took from digital government reform. When the specification of a shared requirement is done well once, as a common evaluation framework, a reference architecture or a shared procurement vehicle, the supplier market responds to it. Three or four suppliers quickly learn what "good" looks like, and they compete on it. The aim is not to buy the same system everywhere - that was the mistake of an earlier generation. The aim is to agree on what the shared requirement is, measure it consistently, and let departments make the local calls within that frame.