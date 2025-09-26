Deconstructing the UK-US Tech Prosperity 'Deal'

When is a deal not a deal? Simple answer - when it's a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU). Before digging deeper into the recent US-UK Technology Prosperity “deal”, let’s talk about MOUs and how they are used in government.

Politicians love MOUs because they are the perfect vehicle for being able to make hugely important-sounding announcements without any real depth or commitments, so avoiding difficult but necessary components like procurement and actual delivery.

Big companies love them too because they get to attach themselves to government with the necessary air power to frighten away potential competitors without actually putting any money or commitment on the table.

In the technology sector we might think of this in more simple terms as vapourware - a product, typically computer hardware or software, that is announced to the general public but is late, never actually manufactured, or officially canceled.

Something of value Actual deals on the other hand, are “agreements between two or more people to exchange valuables. In simple terms, it is an understanding whereby each party involved is expected to gain something of value from the other”. Other elements that are crucial to a deal involve “good documentation clearly outlining the agreement's terms, including both parties’ rights and obligations. This includes payment information, deadlines, delivery expectations, and specifics around items included or excluded in the agreement”. Take a look at the payment information, deadlines, delivery expectations and specifics in the wording of the much lauded and hyped US-UK tech “deal”: Payment information: “Nothing in this MOU commits the participants to the expenditure of funds.” Delivery timeline: “The participants intend to establish and convene a ministerial-level working group within six months of the date this MOU becomes operative. Furthermore, within 12 months of the date this MOU becomes operative, and every year thereafter, the participants intend to convene formal discussions to assess progress under this MOU.” So, no money on the table and not exactly a speedy timeline given that most tech companies can ship a product in less time than it takes to “establish and convene a ministerial-level working group”. Objectively, this “deal” is not a deal - and certainly not for the UK. It is a vague word salad designed by committee to justify the pomp and circumstance rolled out for the orange one to appease his broligarchy mates. What message is being sent by all this vapourware to the UK SME and technology sector?

Prosperity for whom? For a boots on the ground view, I asked an experienced tech SME colleague, versed in trying to sell into government and the public sector. Their big question is, "Prosperity for whom?" They added: "It's hard to escape the feeling that this binds and embeds us even more closely to big US tech companies without any firm guarantees for UK businesses. There is a risk that our tech sector and SMEs effectively become talent pipelines for US-backed businesses. Putting aside issues over digital sovereignty - which many others have already pointed out - the US tech giants already distort the UK market. Whether that's by inflating salaries for engineering talent or acquiring potential future competitors and thus stifling innovation, this MOU risks making things harder than they already are for UK SMEs." These sentiments are echoed by former government digital chief Mike Bracken, writing in the FT: "The Treasury's approach to tech contracts has traditionally been limited to a narrow selection of big deals with chosen suppliers. This has throttled opportunities to support domestic startup growth. Despite a laudable commitment to a 10-year infrastructure investment and the development of AI zones, the UK may end up building the foundations for other countries' successful technologies."

As part of the "deal" the US and the UK have agreed to focus on developing "the fastest growing technologies like AI, quantum and nuclear". It goes on to suggest, "By combining the strength of the participants' national labs, the genius of their scientists, and the agility of their leading companies, the participants intend to deliver unmatched innovation and keep their countries safe, prosperous, and leading the pack." But for the UK to compete as an equal partner in this scenario it needs, well, scientists. And what's alarming is the huge dissonance between reality and rhetoric. How for example is the UK going to do this when, according to the Guardian in a survey of department heads by the Institute of Physics (IoP), "26% said they faced potential closure of their department within the next two years, while 60% said they expected courses to be reduced". Since physics underpins so much of scientific and technology development, how does this sit with the reality? According to Professor Daniel Thomas, chair of the IoP's heads of physics forum and head of the University of Portsmouth's school of physics and mathematics, far from being at the cutting edge of development, we are losing the necessary skills to be the world leader the MOU claims is possible: "If we lose those skills, if we don't educate the next generation in those skills, then of course we are definitely jeopardising our world leadership as a country – that's a great concern."