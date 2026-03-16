Azure Local Disconnected looks the part for sovereignty. It isn’t.

Microsoft's announcement last month that Azure Local ‘Disconnected Operations’ had reached General Availability was ambitious in its framing. The product – a fully featured Azure platform capable of running with zero connectivity to Microsoft's public cloud – was positioned as the centrepiece of a newly branded “Microsoft Sovereign Private Cloud”; launched alongside a disconnected version of Microsoft 365 and a restricted-access AI inferencing programme.

It came during the Microsoft AI Tour in London, a 6,000-delegate event at ExCeL where CEO Satya Nadella delivered the keynote, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy set out his vision for a Copilot AI-enabled justice system, and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – now a Microsoft senior adviser – addressed a gathering of chief executives. A revamped sovereignty marketing hub and plans for a new Digital Sovereignty Summit followed.

Companies like Microsoft do not wheel out present and former heads of government and launch marketing campaigns of this scale when they are confident. They do it when they feel the ground shifting beneath them. The bigger the event, the more political the staging, the more carefully the underlying documentation deserves to be read – and on this occasion, that analysis rewards the effort.

What “General Availability” actually means Any enterprise technology buyer understands “Generally Available” (GA) to mean a stable production-ready product that any qualifying customer can procure. What they have actually released requires a Microsoft Customer Agreement for Enterprises; a “demonstrated business need” that they must validate; hardware drawn from their own approved catalogue; and Microsoft's written approval, which it has reserved up to 10 business days to grant or withhold. That is not GA as the industry understands it. It is a controlled-access preview with a “ready-to-ship” marketing label applied to it. The distinction matters precisely because the organisations Microsoft is targeting – military, law enforcement, intelligence agencies, critical national infrastructure operators – are procurement-governed entities. When Azure Local Disconnected Operations appears in a catalogue as GA, buyers will assume they can purchase it. Of course, they can. But only with Microsoft's explicit approval – which they may withhold.

What the technical documentation reveals Microsoft's “Known Issues” documentation for the February 2026 release of the product reads less like a support article and more like a pre-release bug tracker with more than half a dozen issues that will bring users to a critical stop. These are not minor rough edges awaiting a future patch. Most significantly, but by no means the only big problem, Azure Kubernetes Service – the container orchestration layer on which modern application workloads increasingly depend – fails completely in fully air-gapped deployments. Microsoft's own documentation lists this under “Known Issues” and lists AKS in disconnected mode as still being in “Preview” with no mitigation offered. The result is that AKS does not work in the disconnected mode that is the product's entire reason for existing, and we don’t yet know when it will. The product is also hard-capped at 20 workload clusters before control plane stability degrades – though there’s a 16-host limit issue you’ll hit before that. Read alongside the GA announcement and the political theatre of the AI Tour launch, this documentation describes something that scarcely resembles what was announced. It describes a late beta – and perhaps even that is being generous.

The scale ceiling Microsoft isn't advertising The product's size limit is baked into its architecture: it can only run on roughly one server rack’s worth of hardware; but if you deploy GPUs you’ll need several partly filled racks to spread the power draw. For a small remote outpost that might be fine, but any serious government or defence data centre – notionally the primary target market for sovereign disconnected cloud – needs far more capacity than that. Microsoft’s solution to that size limit is a “multi-rack” option that lets you chain multiple rack quantities of kit together. However, there are two issues with this. Firstly, in the February 2026 release at least, this feature also remains in Preview – governed by Azure Preview Supplemental Terms that explicitly disclaim fitness for use in production workloads. Second, and more fundamentally, the multi-rack option requires a permanent connection back to Microsoft’s network to function. In summary, this means the disconnected version is too small to be useful at scale, and the version that is big enough isn’t disconnected. That is a fundamental design problem that may be hard to fix.

A market response dressed up as a product launch In the months before this announcement, Google won three of the most significant sovereign cloud procurement contracts in recent European history – the UK Ministry of Defence, NATO, and the Bundeswehr – with a product designed from the ground up for disconnected sovereign environments. The market was making decisions and Microsoft had nothing ready to offer. Azure Local disconnected operations is not a product Microsoft built because it identified a sovereign market opportunity. It is a product Microsoft desperately needs to have because the market has stopped waiting for them. Microsoft's own documentation now states that disconnected local deployment “reduces the attack surface by not exposing systems to external networks” – the same perimeter security argument their sales and policy teams have dismissed for a decade as unsophisticated. It turns out the argument was sound. It was simply not commercially convenient enough until contracts started going elsewhere.