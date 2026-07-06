UK regulator publishes ‘landmark’ AI review

A “landmark review” by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) describes artificial intelligence (AI) as a “defining force” that will change financial services to consumers, but one that could “amplify risks”.

Announced in January, The Mills Review into the impact AI could have on consumers, finance firms and regulators in the future has now been published.

The review, which was carried out by FCA director Sheldon Mills, was announced shortly after a Treasury Committee warned in January that financial regulators’ current approach to AI is exposing the UK public and the country’s financial system “to potential serious harm”.

In his review, Mills sets out how AI will change the retail financial services sector between now and 2030.

It identifies changes to how firms operate, how consumers use services, the competitive landscape, as well as the “amplification of fraud and cyber risk” as major “shifts” driven by the use of AI.

In its conclusion, the review said AI is likely to become a defining force in retail financial services, transforming how firms operate, how consumers make financial decisions and how markets function.

But it warned: “While AI has the potential to improve access, personalisation and efficiency, it could also amplify risks associated with fraud, cyber security, consumer harm and market concentration.”

Mills cited FCA research that found that a fifth of people (11 million UK adults) are likely to use AI that can act autonomously within pre-set goals, but also highlighted consumer concerns over the trust and control of AI.

The FCA director said: “AI will transform financial services by 2030. It creates significant opportunities for consumers, firms and the wider economy. This report sets out a roadmap for how industry regulators and government can prepare for the next phase of AI-driven change in our world-leading financial services sector.”