Nordic datacentre investments surge amid tightening licence rules

Nordic countries are witnessing a surge in new datacentre investments as the region becomes a more popular destination for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure capital.

The wave of investment activity is happening against the backdrop of governments implementing or considering stricter licensing laws to curb facility size and energy use as national powers grids come under increased strain to accommodate greenfield projects.

Despite the wave of legislation and strategies to manage the growth of the datacentre sectors in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, the new and proposed Nordic government restrictions are unlikely to deter international industry players from continuing to invest. The Nordic region offers cost-saving advantages in both the availability of cold climate energy-cooling and access to cheap electricity from renewable sources.

Growing concerns over the sharp uptick in applications for licences for hyperscale datacentres in Finland has resulted in the liberal-conservative Kokoomus (National Coalition) party advancing a legislative proposal. This, if enacted, would require large datacentres to obtain matching new power generation capacity before connecting to the national electricity grid operated by Fingrid.

The issuing of building permits for hyperscale datacentres must be more closely controlled to prevent both draining energy resources and driving up electricity costs for households, said Heikki Vestman, a Kokoomus MP and chairman of the Eduskunta’s (National Parliament) Constitutional Law Committee (CLC).

“The opportunities for investment and economic growth that datacentres present are welcomed but cannot be allowed to take place at the expense of households and Finnish industry. The energy required by these hyperscale facilities is ever-increasing and must be controlled by laws and rules that better regulate the growth of the datacentre sector in Finland,” said Vestman.

Stricter rules The legislative proposal pitched by Kokoomus is supported by the Social Democrats (SDP), Finland’s main opposition party. Pinja Perholehto, the SDP’s deputy chairman, said future datacentres will need to contribute in a positive way to the Finnish economy rather than drain finite energy resources. “Stricter obligations need to placed on the operations of new and existing datacentres, especially in terms of their energy consumption. Large datacentres should ideally contribute to reliable electricity production. Greater flexibility and energy efficiency measures must also be demanded of greenfield projects and existing large facilities,” Perholehto said. The Finnish government is about to change the conditions for datacentres and how the sector is treated under tax laws. Under legislation set to be rolled out on 1 July 2026, electricity used in datacentres will move from Finland’s lower industrial electricity tax category to the standard tax bracket. Greater flexibility and energy efficiency measures must also be demanded of greenfield projects and existing large facilities Pinja Perholehto, Social Democratic Party of Finland Under the tax change, datacentres will be moved from the lower Class II electricity tax (0.05 cents/kWh) to the standard Class I rate (2.24 €cents/kWh). The new measure will effectively increase the electricity tax for the sector by 2.19 cents/kWh, substantially altering operating costs. The tax measure is projected to increase the annual tax revenue yield from the datacentre sector by around €47m. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) produced a sector-specific report for the government ahead of the tax category changes. The report estimated that datacentre projects under construction, or at the consideration stage, could eventually require more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity. This figure is equivalent to the combined output of the two reactors at Finland’s Loviisa nuclear power facility. Finland’s electricity generation, from all power plants, totaled 9,700-MW in 2025. The concerns over national grid capacity have elevated against the number of hyperscale in the pipeline. Microsoft finalised a land purchase deal on June 7, to acquire 470 acres of land for a potential datacentre development located adjacent to the west coast city of Vaasa and the neighbouring municipality of Mustasaari. The land-bank borders on the Gulf of Bothnia, the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea.

Microsoft’s partnership plan Microsoft’s decision to adopt a partnership approach to developing and expanding its datacentre assets in Finland has the potential to serve as a template for its competitors in the sector. The American tech giant is collaborating with the state power group Fortum to feed waste heat captured from its future datacentres in Southern Finland into district heating networks serving the towns of Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi. The three datacentres under construction will form part of Microsoft’s multi-facility cloud region project in Southern Finland, said Teemu Vidgrén, Microsoft’s general manager in Finland. “Finland is becoming an increasingly important country for Microsoft, and this means we are committed to investing here for the long term. We will build partnerships that link our datacentre projects to the country’s energy transition,” Vidgrén said. Microsoft’s partnership with Fortum, Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi aims to deliver waste heat from the three datacentres to supply 40% of the heating demand for 250,000 district heating customers in the three towns, in a collaboration that is estimated to cut annual carbon dioxide emissions by 400,000 tonnes.

Potential tax revenues A joint study co-funded by the Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA) and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (CFI) projects that investments in datacentres, excluding ICT equipment, could reach €12bn in Finland by 2030 and generate €1.7bn in tax revenue for the state during the construction stage. The study’s projections are based on greenfield investments financed by indigenous and global players including Google, Microsoft, AtNorth, Verne and Equinix. The FDCA-CFI study estimated that tax revenues from the datacentre sector could exceed €400m annually from 2030 onwards. Industry turnover, the study predicts, could rise from €1bn to €4bn before 2040 as datacentre capacity climbs by 285 MW to 1.5 Gigawatt (GW) over the period 2030 to 2040. By contrast with Finland, Sweden’s datacentre infrastructure market was valued at €500m in 2020, rising to €900m in 2025. The sector’s market value is forecast to reach €2.5bn by 2035, based on Ministry of Finance (MoF) projections. The MoF anticipates a compound annual growth rate of 10.62% up to 2030 based on proposed greenfield capital investments by Mistral, Google, EcoDataCenter and a hyperscale facility project led by Telia and Brookfield. To reduce the risk of a possible capacity strain on the power grid, Sweden is expected to attach updated and significant energy efficiency as well as heat recovery and reuse conditions to all new datacentre licence applications.