UK businesses fear stigma of ransomware

Fear of stigmatisation is likely leading businesses across the UK to drastically underreport data on ransomware attacks, especially when they have paid a ransom to a cyber criminal gang, as admission of such is often seen as supporting further criminal activity or defying compliance regulations.

Data gleaned from the national Report Fraud service – which is run by the City of London Police – reveals that 323 organisations in the UK reported a ransomware attack to it between April 2025 and March 2026.

Out of these, 175, over 50% of the total, related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said the force, and combined, all the reported attacks resulted in financial losses of £270,000, a figure that likely highlights the extent of underreporting in the business community.

“Ransomware remains a serious and evolving threat to organisations of all sizes across the UK,” said Report Fraud operations head, chief superintendent Amanda Wolf.

“The most effective defence is preparation. We encourage businesses to be proactive – through regular data backups, strong access controls, keeping systems up to date and following National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC] guidance. These can all significantly reduce the risk and impact of an attack.

“If a business is experiencing a ransomware attack, it should be reported immediately by calling Report Fraud on 0300 123 2040, where a dedicated team is available to provide support and guidance during an incident,” she said.