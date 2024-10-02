UK and Singapore to collaborate on supporting ransomware victims

The UK and Singapore have committed to lead on developing new policy guidance designed to help support organisations that fall victim to ransomware attacks through the Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI), at a summit in the US.

A total of 39 countries and global cyber insurance bodies have signed up to endorse the refreshed guidance, which builds on work already carried out by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alongside the Association of British Insurers, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the International Underwriting Association.

Going forward, organisations will be encouraged to consider their options more carefully instead of making payments to cyber criminals in haste, and spells out to victims in no uncertain terms that paying ransoms for stolen data only emboldens cyber criminals to attack others, and offer no guarantee of data recovery or future security.

It instead encourages victims to report attacks to the authorities, assess the availability of their data backups, and take advice from cyber experts. It also prompts organisations to take action before an attack by having policies, frameworks and communications plans in place.

Security minister Dan Jarvis explained that the guidance was intended to try to undermine cyber criminal business models and disincentivise them from targeting other organisations.

“Cyber criminality does not recognise borders. That is why international co-operation is vital to tackle the shared threat of ransomware attacks,” said Jarvis.

“This guidance will hit the wallets of cyber criminals, and ultimately help to protect businesses in the UK and around the world.”

NCSC director for national resilience Jonathon Ellison added: “Ransomware remains an urgent threat and organisations should act now to boost resilience.

“The endorsement of this best practice guidance by both nations and international cyber insurance bodies represents a powerful push for organisations to upgrade their defences and enhance their cyber readiness,” said Ellison.

“This collective approach, guided by last year’s CRI statement denouncing ransomware and built on guidelines from the NCSC and UK insurance associations earlier this year, reflects a growing global commitment to tackling the ransomware threat,” he added.