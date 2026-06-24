GSMA launches global satellite regulatory playbook

As low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services expand globally and begin to complement terrestrial mobile and broadband networks, global mobile communications trade body the GSMA has launched a guide designed to help policymakers develop clear, consistent and future-ready policy frameworks for the rapidly evolving satellite connectivity sector.

The Satellite regulatory playbook sets out to offer governments a structured framework to modernise satellite regulation in ways that are said to be able to support societal needs, protect consumers and encourage investment in the next generation of communications networks.

Explaining the reasons for creating the guide, the GSMA believes that where mobile operators are involved, existing regulations typically provide sufficient safeguards. It emphasised that no single connectivity technology can meet all of society’s long-term communications needs.

Instead, the GSMA argues that resilient and inclusive digital societies require multiple forms of connectivity working together, including mobile, fixed and satellite networks. Regulatory frameworks, it added, therefore need to evolve to address all connectivity services consistently, ensuring users receive comparable protections and benefits regardless of how services are delivered.

And as satellite services continue to evolve and expand, the GSMA believes that forward-looking and harmonised regulatory approaches will be essential to unlocking the full benefits of next-generation connectivity for consumers, businesses and societies worldwide.

The playbook will look to offer practical guidance that policymakers can adapt to their national circumstances. It is designed to support technology-neutral regulation while promoting greater consistency in regulatory outcomes across markets.

Developed in collaboration with global advisory firm Access Partnership, the playbook focuses on emerging satellite broadband and direct-to-device (D2D) services delivered directly to end users without mobile operator partnerships, where existing regulatory frameworks often leave gaps.

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Recognising that regulatory frameworks vary significantly between countries, the GSMA stressed that the playbook will not prescribe a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, it is intended to provide a flexible framework that regulators can tailor to national priorities while helping to reduce fragmentation and promote greater international alignment.

“As satellite connectivity becomes an increasingly important part of the global communications landscape, policymakers have an opportunity to create regulatory frameworks that are fit for the future,” said Michaela Angonius, head of policy and regulation at the GSMA.

“Connectivity is not a choice between terrestrial and satellite networks,” she said. “Meeting the needs of citizens, businesses and governments requires a diverse and complementary connectivity ecosystem. Regulation should therefore be technology-neutral and focused on delivering consistent outcomes for consumers and society, regardless of how services are provided.”

Looking at specific regulatory issues, the playbook identified what it said were eight key regulatory pillars that policymakers should consider when developing or modernising frameworks for satellite service:

Local establishment rules;

National security;

Consumer protection and operational measures;

Infrastructure and facility requirements;

End-user terminal deployment;

Fiscal considerations;

Emergency services and public safety;

Enforcement.

The GSMA also highlighted that the guidance will be underpinned by its principles of transparency, regulatory parity, harmonisation, collaboration and balanced innovation. Together, these principles aim to support regulatory certainty, encourage investment, strengthen consumer trust and promote fair competition across the broader connectivity ecosystem.