OCBC rolls out AI avatars for wealth management

Singapore’s OCBC Bank has unveiled a first-of-its-kind mobile app in Southeast Asia that uses artificial intelligence (AI) avatars to provide round-the-clock wealth management services to its customers.

Dubbed OCBC WoW, the app features two digital avatars – Wendy and Wayne – that can interact with customers via voice or text, track investment portfolios in real time, deliver personalised market news and offer actionable investment ideas based on the bank’s proprietary research.

The launch marks a major milestone in the bank’s Next Frontier corporate strategy, which places AI, digital and data (ADD) at the core of its growth. “We are changing the face of banking,” OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long said during a media briefing. “Starting with wealth management, we are transforming how we engage customers with the use of avatars and hyper-personalisation in real time.”

On how OCBC measures the impact of its AI initiatives, Tan said the bank, which expects to spend more than S$1bn annually over the next few years to shore up its digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, prefers not to obsess over exact metrics.

That’s because trying to isolate the specific financial benefits of AI from broader digitisation efforts can be a counterproductive exercise, he said. “The energy we spend on trying to quantify the benefits of AI is probably equal to what we can do here (in executing projects),” said Tan.

And so, instead of getting bogged down in calculating whether a particular saving came strictly from AI or from a newly streamlined digital process, the bank prefers to channel its energy into innovation and execution.

Tan pointed out that the avatar banking initiative is primarily focused on driving revenue and market share rather than cutting costs, noting that the new channel was developed in-house at a “fraction of the cost” of traditional technology.

Augmenting the human touch Despite advancements in AI in recent years, Tan stressed that the technology would complement, not replace, its human workforce. Along with the app’s roll-out, OCBC plans to hire an additional 600 human relationship managers (RMs) over the next three years to support its whole-of-wealth strategy. He noted that the avatars will handle baseline education and real-time queries, such as explaining a sudden market movement at 3am, allowing human RMs to focus on more complex advisory needs and relationship building. OCBC's AI avatars will interact with customers 24/7 through voice or text in English, with more languages to be progressively introduced over time “Instead of AI reducing the workforce, AI like [avatar banking], which grows the business, will allow us to increase the workforce to support a much bigger business,” said Tan. Sunny Quek, OCBC’s head of consumer banking, pointed out that human RMs are inherently limited by time and schedules. “Today, you can talk to the RM, you can come to the branch, but the RM may not be there for you all the time,” he said. “The RM could be meeting customers, or on holiday. What we truly want to transform is that your RM is with you 24/7. It’s a two-way conversation that will allow us to have more meaningful conversations with our customers.” Quek expects the avatars to boost customer engagement and market share, putting the consumer banking division on track to double its wealth income by 2029 – a full year ahead of its original 2030 target.