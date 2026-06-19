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UK information commissioner John Edwards resigns after HR investigation
The UK’s information commissioner has resigned following an HR investigation, saying there were occasions when he exercised ‘poor judgement’ and made ‘inappropriate attempts at humour’
The UK’s information commissioner, John Edwards, has resigned his position following a work place investigation into undisclosed allegations.
Edwards said in a statement that he accepted that there had been occasions when “he exercised poor judgement” and had “made attempts at humour that were inappropriate”.
In a post on LinkedIn, Edwards said, that as a result, he had decided that it was appropriate to resign from his position, stating: “I do not wish to be a distraction from the ICO’s important work”.
According to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Edwards voluntarily stepped back from his duties on 26 February while the investigation was underway, but continued to receive updates on the work of the office.
In June, the ICO disclosed that the investigation found that, although there was no finding of wrong doing, there was a case to answer. Paul Arnold, deputy commissioner and chief executive at the ICO, temporarily took over Edward’s responsibilities.
According to Politico, which first reported the story in April, Edwards returned to New Zealand but continued to draw his £200,000 annual salary, which exceeds the salary of the UK prime minister.
Following enquires by the publication, Edwards published a LinkedIn post stating that he had voluntarily stepped aside from his duties while an independent investigation into HR matters was undertaken. “I am fully cooperating and engaged with the investigation and will report progress in due course,” he said.
AI tsunami
In his resignation statement, Edwards pointed to the continued need for regulation in the light of rapid advances in technology. He said that as the “AI [artificial intelligence] tsunami breaks over us”, there was a need to redouble efforts and to collaborate to ensure safety, accountability and trust online.
“The rapid advancement of technology presents enormous opportunities, but it must be safe and accessible for everyone. Unfortunately, that is not always the reality,” he added. “No single organisation or country can address these challenges alone. Collaboration domestically and internationally between regulators and policymakers is critical to ensure societies can enjoy the benefits of innovation safely and equitably.”
Edwards said that he had notified Ian Murray, minister for digital, government and data, of his resignation from the roles of information commissioner and chair of the Information Commission this morning (19 June).
Edwards, a solicitor and barrister, and policy adviser to New Zealand’s prime minister and cabinet, became New Zealand privacy commissioner between February 2014 to December 2021. He began a five-year term as UK information commissioner in January 2022, succeeding Elizabeth Denham, whose term in office had been extended during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Edward’s tenure saw data protection and safety become a higher priority after the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More recently, Edwards has overseen the office’s response to the growth of AI. Last year, the ICO launched a strategy covering areas such as the use of automated decision-making (ADM) systems and the use of facial recognition by law enforcement.
Edwards said in his LinkedIn post that he was proud to have worked with the “dedicated staff and partners” in the ICO, along with the wider UK and international regulatory community to advance those shared objectives.
“While I will no longer be able to continue this work in my current role, my commitment to the principles, values and objectives that have guided my professional life remains unchanged,” he said. “I am proud of the contribution I have made and look forward to continuing to support this important work.”
A spokesperson form the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) confirmed that the ICO’s deputy commissioners would undertake the functions of the regulator and ensure continuity of leadership.
“The government expects the highest standards of conduct from all senior leaders in public life. Mr Edwards has acknowledged that his conduct fell below these standards,” a spokesperson said.
The Information Commissioner’s Office is expected to issue a statement today.
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