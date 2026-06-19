UK information commissioner John Edwards resigns after HR investigation

The UK’s information commissioner, John Edwards, has resigned his position following a work place investigation into undisclosed allegations.

Edwards said in a statement that he accepted that there had been occasions when “he exercised poor judgement” and had “made attempts at humour that were inappropriate”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Edwards said, that as a result, he had decided that it was appropriate to resign from his position, stating: “I do not wish to be a distraction from the ICO’s important work”.

According to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Edwards voluntarily stepped back from his duties on 26 February while the investigation was underway, but continued to receive updates on the work of the office.

In June, the ICO disclosed that the investigation found that, although there was no finding of wrong doing, there was a case to answer. Paul Arnold, deputy commissioner and chief executive at the ICO, temporarily took over Edward’s responsibilities.

According to Politico, which first reported the story in April, Edwards returned to New Zealand but continued to draw his £200,000 annual salary, which exceeds the salary of the UK prime minister.

Following enquires by the publication, Edwards published a LinkedIn post stating that he had voluntarily stepped aside from his duties while an independent investigation into HR matters was undertaken. “I am fully cooperating and engaged with the investigation and will report progress in due course,” he said.