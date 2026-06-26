Former ICO boss found using ‘vulgar’ language with female staff

Evidence of “vulgar and highly sexualised language” was found by an independent investigation into the UK’s former information commissioner John Edwards, leading to his resignation on 19 June.

Following an investigation that ultimately upheld multiple allegations against the commissioner, technology secretary Liz Kendall said in a LinkedIn post that “multiple women shared testimony to the investigator on feeling offended, shocked and uncomfortable following interactions with Mr Edwards”.

Kendall added that she has “seen evidence of the vulgar and highly sexualised language” that was used in Edwards’ interactions with his own staff, and that she is “deeply grateful to all who came forward to share their experiences”.

Edwards voluntarily stepped back from his duties on 26 February for an independent workplace investigation to take place, according to a 10 June statement by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The investigation found that there was a “case to answer”, and that Edwards’ behaviour “fell short of the conduct expected from a public official”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Edwards explained there had been occasions when he “exercised poor judgement” and had “made attempts at humour that were inappropriate”.

In response to his statement, Kendall said she was “extremely concerned” that Edwards continues to describe the incidents as misplaced humour, adding that “such conduct does not belong in the workplace, least of all exhibited by the leader of an organisation”.

The ICO updated its statement following Kendall’s post, to add: “Mr Edwards’ actions were completely at odds with our values. We do not accept sexual harassment, bullying or discrimination in any form and have clear policies in place to deal with issues such as these.” It went on to thank its employees, “who courageously shared their experiences as part of the independent investigation”.

According to MLex, employees had often described Edwards as “a bully”, and comments about the ICO’s workplace culture had become “increasingly common since the investigation started, even if most remarks were made privately”.

Deputy commissioner and chief executive of the ICO, Paul Arnold, remains temporarily in charge of Edwards’ responsibilities.

A Freedom of Information Act request by The Times revealed that Arnold had informed staff that Edwards was “taking leave”, after Edwards wrote to him saying: “I do not believe that it is necessary to make any wider announcement to staff, or to make any external announcements or disclosures.”

Arnold wrote privately to Edwards reassuring him that his £200,000 annual salary, which exceeds that of the UK prime minister, can continue to be drawn despite his return to New Zealand.

“As commissioner, you don’t have an annual leave entitlement,” Arnold wrote. “You can take as much or as little leave as you see fit in order to fulfil your role.”

Edwards joined the ICO at the beginning of 2022, after almost eight years as New Zealand’s privacy commissioner, between February 2014 and December 2021.

Prior to that, he practised law for 20 years, specialising in information law, and also served as an adviser to the New Zealand prime minister.

As information commissioner, Edwards prioritised children’s online safety and the risks behind artificial intelligence (AI) and the use of biometrics. He scrutinised social media platforms, such as TikTok and Reddit, with the enforcement of the Age-Appropriate Design Code – also known as the Kids Code – which blocked strangers from messaging them, removed geolocations for children by default and set their accounts private by default.

His work at the ICO included responding to the AI boom with strategies around the application of automated decision-making systems and the use of facial recognition by law enforcement.

Edwards said in his LinkedIn post: “I do not wish to be a distraction to the ICO’s important work. As technology continues to evolve, and the AI tsunami breaks over us, we must redouble, and continuously adapt our collective efforts to ensure safety, accountability, and trust online.”

He added that organisations, regulators and policymakers, domestically and internationally, must collaborate to “ensure societies can enjoy the benefits of innovation safely and equitably”.

General secretary Fran Heathcote from the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants, said: “At a time when AI is reshaping society and personal data has never been more valuable, the work carried out by ICO staff has never been more important.”

She added: “While the former commissioner has sought to characterise the issues that led to his departure as a series of misjudged jokes, the allegations that prompted the investigation, including bullying and sexual harassment, are no laughing matter.

“They have had a profound impact on the victims involved and on the many dedicated professionals we represent across the ICO. PCS stands in solidarity with all those who showed immense courage in coming forward and speaking truth to power under exceptionally difficult circumstances.”

Computer Weekly contacted Edwards for further comment in light of Kendall’s post, but received no response.

The ICO was also approached for a comment.