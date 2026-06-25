Finland drives AI growth amid low take-up concerns

Finland plans to ramp up funding for advanced technology-specific research and development projects and key state industrial development agencies in a bid to bolster innovation and use of artificial intelligence (AI) among Finnish enterprises.

The drive comes as a countrywide AI survey, Unlocking AI value in Finnish organisations, raises concerns over the prospect of Finland falling behind international competitors in the use of AI and digital technologies.

The Finnish government’s response to AI growth is happening against a backdrop where indigenous companies and their central industry organisations have intensified lobbying efforts in search of enhanced financial incentives.

This is to help small and medium-sized enterprises access state funding to train their employees in next-generation technologies, and acquire talent in the AI and digital fields.

The industry survey, conducted by Finnish financial group OP Pohjola in collaboration with global management consultancy Accenture, found that just 11% of Finnish companies are using AI strategically despite growing investments in the technology.

Released on 29 May, the survey revealed that while Finnish companies are raising investments in AI, almost 89% are failing to use the technology “with a clear strategic focus to meet customer needs”. Data produced for the survey was collected during the period between December 2025 and March 2026.

Concerning findings According to the Accenture-OP Pohjola survey, based on interviews and written responses from executives holding leading decision-making technology advancement roles in their enterprises, approximately 40% of Finnish companies believe their AI investments will grow by at least 25% over the next two years. Additionally, around 20% of executives forecast that AI investments might plateau or decrease in the future. The survey’s findings show that the adoption of AI tends to be mainly reactive in Finland at present, said OP Pohjola CIO Kasimir Hirn. A deeper analysis of data collated, he said, indicates that the optimum potential benefits of planned investments by companies may never be realised given the low percentage of enterprises that are currently not using AI strategically. “There have been many reports on the uptake of AI in Finland, and some reveal a lag in leveraging the benefits of the technology,” said Hirn. “The survey revealed precisely why this is the case, as well as why some companies are succeeding and others not. Those in the ‘not’ category tend to lack strategic clarity about the benefits of using AI. These organisations are acting hastily due to the fear of being left behind. Their AI experiments focus on automation of internal processes and use of efficiency indicators.” The survey infers that many of those Finnish organisations “experimenting” with the technology at present are finding it difficult to harness AI in a way that provides strategic value to their companies and business operations. Moreover, some 70% of executives surveyed stated that AI has not delivered on initial expectations to raise turnover. Moreover, 68% of responding executives maintain that AI has not contributed to generating cost savings in their organisations.