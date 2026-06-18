Snapdragon START kicks off next phase of personal AI with XR smart glasses

Building on its long-established work in the field of spatial computing, where it has already established a benchmark for headsets and eyewear based on its technology, Qualcomm Technologies has launched the Snapdragon Scalable Turnkey AI-Ready Toolkit (START) programme to help brands bring their own personal AI devices to market faster and with greater flexibility.

Starting in the field of smart glasses, Inspecs, the global eyewear company behind licensed brands such as Barbour, CAT, Superdry and O’Neill and the owner of premium eyewear brand TitanFlex, is the first to collaborate with Qualcomm exclusively under the programme, in what the two parties claim will mark a significant step forward in the evolution of smart eyewear.

The core principle of the START programme is to bring engineering prowess in design and manufacturing to next-generation smart glasses with integrated artificial intelligence (AI), helping brands create their own personal AI devices faster and with greater flexibility. It will be centred around hardware modules powered by Snapdragon platforms, combining advanced compute, connectivity and AI into a compact, wearable footprint to support a broader range of designs.

The modules are paired with a security-focused, AI‑agnostic software stack that connects the device with companion smartphone apps and cloud services to support hybrid AI experiences, while offering access to and orchestration of AI models to give brands choice and flexibility.

Qualcomm said this means Snapdragon START will enable organisations to focus on developing unique user experiences, as well as design and go‑to‑market strategy for faster deployment, bringing more personal AI devices, such as smart glasses, into the hands of consumers.

Explaining what this could mean for next-gen devices, Ziad Asghar, senior vice-president and general manager of extended reality (XR), wearables and personal AI at Qualcomm Technologies, said AI is becoming more personal and that it is designed to work with people, their context and what they are doing in the moment.

“Personal AI devices, including smart glasses, help bring agentic AI to life by seeing what you see and hearing what you hear. Snapdragon START establishes the foundation that makes it easier for brands and organisations to bring these devices to market, expanding access to agentic capabilities to more consumers,” said Asghar.

Together, we are bringing smartglasses to market that integrate seamlessly into everyday life, combining timeless design with powerful, intuitive technology Robin Totterman, Inspecs

Inspecs founder and executive chairman Robin Totterman said customers already trust his brand for great design, comfort and quality, but partnering with Qualcomm allows it to “redefine what eyewear can be”.

“Together, we are bringing smart glasses to market that integrate seamlessly into everyday life, combining timeless design with powerful, intuitive technology. This is more than product innovation, it’s a shared conviction,” he added.

“We believe smart eyewear will fundamentally reshape how people interact with technology. Backed by one of the world’s most advanced technology companies, Inspecs is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation, placing intelligent, connected experiences directly in front of the human eye.”

In addition to Inspecs, Snapdragon START is supported by an ecosystem of technology and manufacturing partners, including Applied Materials, Avegant, Jorjin, Pegatron and Thundercomm.

“Each customer has unique needs to integrate the technologies that create great smart glasses, which deliver compelling user experiences. These glasses require advanced visual systems and a seamless path to production,” remarked Paul Meissner, vice-president and general manager of Applied Materials’ photonics platforms business.

“We’re excited to … be part of Snapdragon START, combining our engineering excellence in design with manufacturing scale to support brands building AI-powered, next-generation smart glasses,” he added.

“Snapdragon START lowers the barrier for brands to bring smart glasses to market at scale,” said Ali Mesri, senior vice-president for North America at internet of things product and solution provider Thundercomm. “By combining production-ready designs … we’re enabling a new generation of wearable products designed for real‑world use.”