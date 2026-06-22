Wimbledon’s ‘hidden court 19’ uses IBM Bob to complete 10 years’ work in months

IBM has harnessed artificial intelligence (AI) to convert feedback from tennis fans into the latest digital services that sit behind the upcoming grand slam at Wimbledon.

A tool known as IBM Bob has enabled the supplier to complete 10 years’ worth of development work in just 9 months.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) has worked with IBM since the early 1990s, with the first website for Wimbledon grand slams in 1995, the first app in 2009 and the initial use of AI in 2017.

But the speed of technology advancement, driven by AI, is set to see digital developments come thick and fast. IBM has a team of people working on the technology for the Wimbledon tournament year-round, as part of the contract with AELTC, which was extended in January.

This year’s tournament will see the fruition of two years’ work by IBM, which began with extensive user research, and benchmarking. “Last year, [we were] speaking to people in the queue about our design ideas for different user personas, to understand if they were resonating,” said Fred Baker, associate partner at IBM Consulting. “These are really important decisions that we put the right care into, and we benchmark against other organisations we work with and what’s working with their designs and their digital experiences.”

This year will see a “fully modernised and redesigned” Wimbledon app and wimbledon.com website, which use IBM’s Watsonx AI-powered capabilities, as well as enhancements to user features.

Usama AL-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at AELTC, said that while there were around 500,000 fans onsite during the two-week tournament last year, there were another 730 million or so who engaged with the tournament from outside of the grounds. “The way to do that is through both traditional broadcasts and, more importantly now, via digital channels,” he said.

“We got 18 billion impressions last year, many of which were through the digital channels and through the innovations that we’ve designed across our multiple platforms alongside partners, like IBM.”