Tennis and technology: How Wimbledon gave fans a GenAI experience

For all its history and tradition, and the world-class players on court, watching tennis at Wimbledon is no longer just about watching tennis.

Following a trend seen in many sports, the organiser of the championships, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), is increasingly focused on fan engagement and user experience.

And like many organisations outside sport, technology is at the heart of enhancing that experience.

In 2023, Wimbledon reached 19 million fans through its digital platforms.

The AELTC has worked with IBM as its main technology partner for over 30 years, and for IBM it’s a showcase for its latest technologies, each year adding in something more – and for 2024, that means generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

“We’re always looking to see how we can improve fan engagement through the use of AI and other IBM technologies,” says Bill Jinks, technology director at the AELTC.

“How do we bring the next level of data to the fan? How do we get Wimbledon front and centre, and use machine learning processes to bring things to the fore that people might not see instantly? That’s exactly the sort of innovation that excites us.”

Planning ahead Planning for the tech behind each Wimbledon tournament starts in the spring of the preceding year, according to Kevin Farrar, head of sports partnerships for IBM UK. IBM and AELTC teams go through an ideation process to mock up the capabilities of the Wimbledon app and website, taking into account the most recent tournament experience and the new technologies available. Planning begins over a year in advance After each year’s finals, the teams get together again in the autumn to review what worked and what didn’t in the most recent tech, and then commit to plans for the following championships. The AELTC works with IBM all year round on its other technology needs, too, says Farrar, not least looking at sustainability and analysing data to assess and reduce the organisation’s carbon footprint. But it’s the app and website that are the most public and highest-profile aspect of their partnership. For this year, IBM built a large language model (LLM) trained on Wimbledon’s archive of tennis data from past tournaments, and using publicly available information from sports data companies such as Sportradar. GenAI – it’s not only in tennis... Tennis isn’t the only data-heavy sport turning to GenAI for greater insights. IBM also works with Spanish football club Sevilla, where data collected by the club’s global scouting network to assess the talents of young, up-and-coming players has been used to train an LLM to assist in player recruitment and transfers. The system allows Sevilla coaches to use natural language queries to find the most likely players to fit their needs. For example, if the club wants a speedy left-footed winger who tracks back, defends and provides an above-average number of goal involvements – the GenAI system can quickly return all the potential prospects from the more-than 200,000 scouting reports that have been gathered. Every year, IBM captures over 2.7 million data points during the Wimbledon fortnight. The company is responsible for all the courtside data gathering that feeds into broadcasters – all those statistics about number of aces, first serve percentages and unforced errors are recorded by experts sitting watching the matches in real time. Farrar says IBM has trialled the use of computer vision technology to replace that manual input, but – so far – it’s not accurate enough, and can’t replicate the human element involved in judging whether, for example, a bad shot is a forced or an unforced error.