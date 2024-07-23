CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

23 July 2024

Serving up a GenAI experience at Wimbledon

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes at Wimbledon to find out how technology is improving the tennis experience for fans. We talk to Meta’s AI research chief about the challenges and opportunities of large language models. And we find out why cloud databases are becoming increasingly popular. Read the issue now.

