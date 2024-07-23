CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Serving up a GenAI experience at Wimbledon
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes at Wimbledon to find out how technology is improving the tennis experience for fans. We talk to Meta’s AI research chief about the challenges and opportunities of large language models. And we find out why cloud databases are becoming increasingly popular. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Tennis and technology: How Wimbledon gave fans a GenAI experience
Computer Weekly goes behind the scenes at Wimbledon to see how tennis fans are benefiting from the latest developments in artificial intelligence
-
Executive interview: Open models pros and cons
We speak to Meta’s vice-president of AI research about recent publicly released research and models, and the role of closed AI models