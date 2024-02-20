CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how EasyJet fills an aircraft every 10 seconds while migrating to the cloud and introducing AI. There’s only 283 years to go until we have a diverse IT workforce – we find out why. And we examine how the UK anti-trust investigation into the cloud market could hit the big hyperscalers. Read the issue now.
CIO interview: Stuart Birrell, chief data and information officer, EasyJet
The short-haul airline fills an aircraft every 10 seconds through its e-commerce operation – all while transforming its booking systems and migrating its IT estate to the cloud
BCS report shows lack of improvement in tech diversity
Research from BCS shows very slow progress when it comes to the number of women and people from under-represented groups in tech over the past five years