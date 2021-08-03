CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

3 August 2021

The fears and benefits of virtualising reality

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the mingling of virtual and physical worlds and find positive applications and worrisome implications from augmented reality. We find out how to run a virtual hackathon during the pandemic – pizza still included. And we look at how to improve performance of your private cloud. Read the issue now.

