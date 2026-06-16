STT GDC launches 30MW datacentre in South Korea

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has expanded into South Korea with the launch of its first datacentre in the country to meet the burgeoning demand for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Located in the Gasan-dong district of Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, the STT Seoul 1 facility offers up to 30 megawatts (MW) of IT load capacity across 40,000m2 of gross floor area. The carrier-neutral site has been developed and is operated through a joint venture established in 2021 between STT GDC, which holds a 60% stake, and local partner Hyosung Heavy Industries, which holds the remaining 40%.

According to market research firm Research and Markets, the South Korea datacentre market is slated to grow from an estimated $5.04bn in 2025 to $16.23bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 21%.

Historically dominated by domestic telecoms giants such as LG Uplus, KT Cloud and SK Broadband, the market has seen increasing activity from global heavyweights in recent years. Global operators including Equinix and Digital Realty, as well as hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft have been expanding their capacity in the Seoul metropolitan area to capitalise on this demand.

Charles Chulhoy Huh, country head for STT GDC Korea, noted that AI infrastructure demand is “increasingly concentrating in markets where digital capability, power availability and customer requirements come together”.

He added: “STT Seoul 1 establishes an important foundation for STT GDC’s presence in Korea, extending a globally consistent platform into a key Northeast Asian market, where customers are scaling increasingly advanced workloads and require infrastructure that is resilient, efficient and built for long-term growth.”

Cho Hyun-Joon, chairman of Hyosung Group, described the new facility as a “timely oasis for advanced IT companies that have long faced infrastructure constraints”, adding that the launch marks a new milestone for the future of Korea’s AI ecosystem.

“Over a decade ago, we recognised the value of big data – often referred to as the ‘oil of the 21st century’ – and set out with a firm conviction to build core AI infrastructure in the Seoul metropolitan area, the ‘brain’ of Korea,” Cho added. “We will continue to expand our collaboration with STT GDC, not only in Korea but also in shaping the next paradigm of the global AI ecosystem.”