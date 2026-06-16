Amnesty calls for ban on AI risk-profiling systems

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive profiling or risk assessment should be banned in a range of “high-stakes contexts”, such as policing, migration and welfare, says Amnesty International, on the basis that it can only entrench existing patterns of discrimination.

According to a report published by the group on 11 June 2026, automated AI-powered risk profiling systems are leading to false criminal accusations against marginalised groups, and are incompatible with international human rights law.

The report highlights how AI risk profiling – used by public authorities in law enforcement, social security and migration to identify potential offenders and assess whether a person or group is likely to break a law, before an offence is committed – is resulting in discrimination based on race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and disability, violating the right to equality and non-discrimination.

“The way these tools are deployed can be the result of pre-existing stereotypes and prejudices which regard marginalised groups as inherently criminal or dangerous,” said Alexander Laufer, Amnesty International Netherlands researcher on technology and human rights. “Individuals or groups are transformed from statistical, hypothetical suspects into actual suspects, solidifying pre-existing prejudices or generating new ones. This is the result of existing systemic discrimination.”

AI-based risk profiling systems trained on discriminatory data So far, the technology has been deployed across Sweden, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Australia, in social fraud investigations and debt recovery schemes. Use of one AI system was suspended in Sweden in November 2025, after investigations found that the technology disproportionally and incorrectly flagged marginalised groups for investigation over social benefits fraud. Prior to the suspension of this system, Amnesty described the use of this profiling system as “akin to a witch hunt”. Data based on existing systemic discrimination means marginalised groups can be targeted with an increased risk of being labelled as “suspicious”. Amnesty flagged that this includes “racialised people, Muslims, people on the move, people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, and people on low incomes”. Laufer said AI risk profiling can lead to false criminal accusations, imprisonment, homelessness, deportations, and denial of social benefits, while the lack of transparency in the technology can leave individuals “unable to challenge these systems and decisions that affect their rights”. He added: “It also poses risks to other human rights, such as the right to fair trial, the presumption of innocence, the right to privacy and data protection, social security and an adequate standard of living, and full realisation of human dignity.”