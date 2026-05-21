MPs call out Rockstar Games over alleged union-busting 

Three Scottish MPs have released a statement on the court case between Independent Workers’ of Great Britain (IWGB) and Rockstar Games.

In October 2025, Rockstar Games fired 34 employees, 31 of which were based in Britain and members of IWGB Game Workers Union. The other three employees were based in Toronto, Canada and therefore not a part of IWGB.

Rockstar Games – the video game publishers behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption – claimed the layoffs were due to gross misconduct. According to them, the sharing of information on a private trade union discord channel both breached confidentiality and publicly disparaged the company.

During an interim trial in January, John Hendy KC called these claims a “smokescreen” for the company’s union busting. An investigation by People Make Games revealed screenshots of the messages which supposedly led to the dismissals.

Going against their own dismissal policy, Rockstar has refused to give its workers a right to appeal. They also failed to give employees a reason for their dismissal until six weeks after the firings. IWGB claimed the company refused to provide evidence in full or to cooperate with basic disclosure requests. Since then, the union has been staging protests and calling for governmental and media attention.

Responding to the firings, Chris Murray, MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said: “Rockstar must answer this case with transparency and full cooperation and uphold the right to appeal. Constituents have lost their jobs and their income, with one constituent even forced to leave the country due to the removal of their visa sponsor.”

The MP pointed out inconsistencies in the handling of one of his constituents, with Rockstar changing the reasons for dismissal.

Tracy Gilbert, MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, called the company’s refusal to engage with trade unions “extremely disappointing”, saying: “Workers asking for fairness, transparency and respect should not be met with silence and closed doors, especially when livelihoods and workplace rights are at stake.”

Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West, explained that as Members of Parliament, they have a “duty to challenge unfair employment practices and unjust dismissals”, adding: “Rockstar must therefore cooperate fully and transparently with any investigations into alleged union-busting and ensure that both dismissed and current employees are treated fairly and with respect.”

In December, prime minister Keir Starmer called the case “deeply concerning”, though has yet to offer any support for the union.

Alex Marshall, president of the IWGB Union, said they’ve faced six months of “corporate legal stonewalling” from Rockstar. According to IWGB, the firings were “an act of flagrant union-busting” from the games company.

“Our members at Rockstar are proving that no matter a studio’s size, profits or prestige, when its workers are united we have the power to hold them to account,” said Marshall. “Through their relentless protesting, press and legal action, our members have drawn the world’s attention to the shady practices of these multi-national studios, and sent a message to rogue game executives that workers are unionising en masse and are ready to fight back.”