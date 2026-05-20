Spanish police ‘systematically’ hid cryptophone intercepts from courts, claims ex chief

A former police chief, who faces drug trafficking charges has claimed that Spanish drug investigators fabricated fictitious intelligence reports to hide their use of intercepted phone messages from the courts.

Former chief inspector Óscar Sánchez Gil, who is accused of running a drug trafficking operation, told a court that it was a “common and systematic practice” for Spanish drug investigators to withhold intercepted messages from judges.

The disclosures, if proved true, are likely to raise to questions over the use of intercepted phone messages from encrypted phone network Sky ECC and the FBI run encrypted phone network, Anom, in criminal prosecutions.

Giving evidence by video link from prison on 19 May 2026, Sánchez Gil, former head of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) claimed it was common practice to falsify the origin of information from intercepted messages by presenting them as tip-offs from overseas law enforcement agencies.

“Most of the information supposedly communicated by the [US Drugs Enforcement Agency] DEA, the [UK’s Serious Organised Crime Agency] SOCA and [the UK’s National Crime Agency] NCA..is false. If is fabricated to conceal illicit sources of information or to protect informants,” he told Spain’s National Court.

The former police chief’s claims, first reported by the news website elDario.es, and confirmed to Computer Weekly by people present at the hearing, follow a series of international police operations to infiltrate encrypted phone networks used by organised crime groups.

Encrypted phone messages concealed from judges Sánchez Gil, who previously worked in the Organised Crime and Drug Enforcement Unit (Udyco) said in video testimony that it was a “common and systematic practice” to maintain “absolute secrecy” about intelligence obtained through encrypted telephone networks. Investigations and “relevant messages” would be concealed from judges and not included in police databases. In one case Sánchez Gil was involved in an operation to smuggle 1,600 kg of cocaine that were seized in Algeciras in May 2001. He told Judge Francisco de Jorge, that information that led to the seizure was obtained from encrypted messages from the Anom encrypted phone network. Commanders concealed the role of Anom, by attributing the seizure to a tip-off from the Columbian Anti-Narcotics Directorate (Diran), which co-operated to create a fictitious intelligence report.

Police informers and collaborators protected He said that when he was in the Anti Drug Unit, all information from encrypted phones that could implicate police informants or identify police that were collaborating with drug traffickers was “systematically concealed”. Police officers from the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit, and Civil Guard and Customs Officers were among those protected. He said that encrypted chat logs used in the case against him contained references to members of security forces but the information had not been analysed and had not been included by investigators in their reports to the judge. In one case Police obtained information from the Sky ECC encrypted phone network that linked a drugs trafficker to a network under investigation. “They chose to conceal the source of the data and fabricated a report,” he said. The move was hidden from the prosecutors. The former head of Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit, also claims that police installed a trojan on his mobile phone, which had been used to intercept messages sent on Signal, without proper judicial authorisation.