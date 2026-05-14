Interview: AI optimism and upskilling for a shifting job market

The mention of artificial intelligence (AI) can instil both fear and excitement in the hearts of tech executives and jobseekers alike, as the latest wave of technology looks set to change the very way we work and live.

For Shannon Duffy, chief marketing officer at identity management firm Okta, AI brings only optimism, as long as it’s approached in the right way.

“[AI] impacts us at the company level. It impacts me as a marketer, impacts me as a leader. I’ve pretty much done B2B tech marketing my entire career, and people say this, but it is the biggest shift we have seen. Forget about the internet, forget about the cloud. This is fundamentally going to change humanity, the labour force, everything,” she says.

“I think, as with most things in life, there’s fear in that, but there’s also optimism in what it unlocks as a marketer, as a marketing leader, and as a company leader. That’s really a focus for me – trying to shepherd my team and the company through this next phase and what it means for our jobs, and what we do, and how we tell the story.”

Approaching AI with optimism Okta offers identity services, either for human users or AI agents, to allow secure access to systems. In her role, Duffy looks after both marketing and communications, roles in which AI has great potential to streamline productivity. Duffy’s teams are responsible for everything from product marketing and demand generation to PR and events – essentially everything that contributes to the brand’s narrative and how it is represented to its clients and their customers. Labelling the introduction of AI as “unprecedented”, Duffy says her teams and Okta “lean on the side of optimism versus fear” when it comes to AI’s introduction, both to the company internally and in the services it offers. “[AI] impacts us at the company level. It impacts me as a marketer, impacts me as a leader. It is the biggest shift we have seen. Forget about the internet, forget about the cloud. This is fundamentally going to change humanity, the labour force, everything” Shannon Duffy, Okta But for many, there is fear surrounding AI. Either employees are scared their roles will become obsolete because AI will replace them, or they are given new tools to navigate with varying levels of guidance. Duffy says the thoughts going through the heads of many employees are, “I don’t know how” or “Is this going to mean I go away?” Research has found mixed approaches when it comes to training staff to use AI tools. Last year, The Adaptavist Group found that 20% of women have had less than an hour of AI training, with 10% of men saying the same. Duffy says the introduction of AI tools is no good without the appropriate skills to use them, claiming many simply use large language models (LLMs) as a “glorified search engine” when they have the potential to be so much more. “Just pushing tools down and being like, ‘Use the tools, don’t worry, it’ll be fine,’ is an inauthentic way to lead through this technology shift,” she says. “This is an unprecedented time. All of us are figuring it out. Going back to the optimism component, this is something that we, this generation of marketers, have an opportunity to figure out.” Creating schedules, videos and imagery are just some of the things Duffy says AI could do from a marketing and PR perspective, but not without appropriate internal training. While the increased productivity AI promises won’t necessarily threaten the jobs of people now using it, Duffy says it’s likely to mean a reduction in annual headcount budgets – there just won’t be the need to hire as many people. “One of the big things is people thinking that their job’s going to be replaced, and that’s just not the case,” she says. “Some jobs will be, but what do we replace them with? Marketing is a perfect example; there’s a lot of manual work in marketing. What if we took those people and reskilled them in how to prompt AI to create personalised templates at scale? It’s the same human, but what they’re doing is different.” People are still an important part of the process. Marketing content created solely with AI is often “inauthentic” and filled with errors and hallucinations, states Duffy.