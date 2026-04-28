Zero waste drives datacentre sustainability shift in UAE

Sustainability discussions in the datacentre sector have traditionally centred on power usage effectiveness (PUE), renewable energy sourcing and cooling innovation. But as operators scale infrastructure to meet the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud workloads, another issue is rising to the forefront: waste.

That shift has gained a reference point with Khazna Data Centers’ DXB8 facility in Dubai becoming the first datacentre globally to achieve Zero Waste Certification from SCS Global Services.

For datacentre operators, waste management has often been treated as a facilities management issue rather than a strategic engineering consideration. Yet hyperscale environments generate significant volumes of packaging, maintenance materials, consumables and end-of-life equipment that can create both operational inefficiencies and environmental liabilities if not managed systematically.

As AI-ready infrastructure scales, those issues are becoming harder to separate from broader infrastructure planning. The DXB8 certification reflects a model built around disciplined waste segregation, recycling, composting, reuse programmes and approved recovery pathways. But more importantly, it underscores a move towards applying circular economy principles within operational datacentre environments.

Waste diversion, in that context, is emerging as another data point for assessing infrastructure efficiency.

The timing is notable. AI workloads are reshaping datacentre design, driving higher rack densities, increasing power requirements, and placing new pressure on cooling and support systems. That has prompted renewed focus on how facilities can scale without increasing environmental impact in proportion.

For operators supporting large-scale AI deployments, this means sustainability is shifting from component-level optimisation to systems-level thinking.

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UAE makes significant contribution to AI computing power: UAE technology holding company G42 recently began a partnership with US-based Cerebras Systems to build a cluster of supercomputers and a set of accompanying technologies.

Khazna’s broader roadmap illustrates the scale of that challenge. The company has outlined plans to add more than 1GW of hyperscale capacity by 2030, including expansion across the UAE, and international markets such as Saudi Arabia and Italy.

That kind of growth raises practical questions around how sustainability controls can scale alongside capacity expansion. Speaking previously to Computer Weekly, Tinboat Arslanouk at Khazna argued infrastructure sustainability requires multiple layers of optimisation, from energy sourcing to operational controls.

“We tackle sustainability on multiple layers,” he said, citing access to lower-carbon energy sources, including nuclear and solar, as part of the company’s broader approach.

But the DXB8 certification suggests those layers increasingly include circular operations. This could have implications beyond individual facilities. As enterprises scrutinise the sustainability credentials of colocation and cloud providers, operational metrics such as waste diversion could become part of procurement discussions, particularly for organisations with ESG reporting requirements.

There may also be implications for datacentre standards.