Turkey launches nationwide 5G services with ambitious domestic production targets

Turkey officially launched commercial 5G services this month, ending years of anticipation and positioning the country to catch up with global markets that began deploying 5G as early as 2019.

The country’s three major mobile operators – Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey and Türk Telekom – simultaneously activated 5G services across all 81 provincial centres, with plans to achieve complete nationwide coverage within two years. The roll-out follows an October 2025 spectrum auction that raised US$2.95bn, far exceeding the government’s minimum target of US$2.125bn.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Ebubekir Şahin, former president of the Radio and Television Supreme Council, emphasised the transformative potential of the technology for Turkey’s digital economy and strategic autonomy in telecommunications infrastructure.

The launch represents a significant technological leap for the country’s mobile infrastructure. Users can expect speeds at least 10 times faster than current 4.5G networks, with latency reduced to millisecond levels, critical for real-time applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery and industrial automation. The network can also support exponentially more connected devices simultaneously, enabling large-scale internet of things (IoT) deployments.

Sovereignty through domestic production What sets Turkey’s 5G strategy apart is its aggressive push for technological independence. The government has mandated that 60% of deployed equipment must be domestically produced, up from 45% during the 4.5G era. An additional 30% must come from nationally owned companies. This isn’t just policy rhetoric. Turkey launched a research and development support programme in 2023, involving 14 companies, to develop indigenous 5G technology. Operators must also invest 5% of their annual revenues in infrastructure development between 2029 and 2042 to ensure sustained network evolution. For tech leaders evaluating Turkey’s digital infrastructure maturity, this domestic production mandate signals both opportunity and complexity. While it may create partnerships with local technology providers, it could also impact deployment timelines and equipment choices, compared to markets with unrestricted access to global suppliers.

Market dynamics and operator strategies Turkcell, the market leader with roughly 40 million subscribers, has secured US$1bn in financing for its 5G roll-out. The company is already offering 5G fixed wireless access through its Superbox product, targeting home broadband replacement, alongside portable hotspots and enterprise network slicing capabilities that allow businesses to create dedicated virtual networks with guaranteed performance. Vodafone Turkey, serving around 25 million subscribers, is marketing comprehensive geographic coverage under its “5G everywhere” proposition, emphasising availability across all provinces and districts rather than just major urban centres. Türk Telekom, with approximately 28.5 million subscribers, is leveraging its extensive fibre infrastructure as the backbone for 5G deployment, a strategy that could provide superior backhaul capacity and network reliability compared to competitors relying more heavily on wireless backhaul.